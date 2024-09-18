Indiana University integrates new state literacy requirements

Indiana University aligned the literacy components of its key education programs with the state's new Science of Reading requirements. Photo by Eric Rudd, Indiana University

In a swift and comprehensive response to Indiana’s literacy goals, Indiana University has demonstrated its commitment to excellence in teacher preparation by aligning the literacy components of its key education programs with the state’s new Science of Reading requirements.

Indiana’s vision for literacy proficiency

In 2023, the Indiana Department of Education responded to troubling statistics indicating only 33% of fourth-graders were proficient in reading. The department set a target for 95% of third-graders to achieve reading proficiency by 2027, mandated Science of Reading standards and backed these goals with a historical investment in literacy — upwards of $170 million.

Science of Reading combines instructional practices with a focus on phonics, phonemic awareness, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. To meet the new state guidelines, school districts must adopt Science of Reading-based curricula. Indiana will require all prekindergarten through sixth-grade teachers who received their teaching license after June 30, 2025, to have a state literacy endorsement.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is supporting the state’s objectives to improve reading achievement through its Advancing Science of Reading in Indiana initiative. The endowment has committed $25 million to help teacher preparation programs across the state strengthen literacy education.

Transforming teacher education at IU

Anastasia Morrone, dean of the IU School of Education in Bloomington. Photo courtesy of the IU School of EducationIU is the state’s leading provider of education licenses — approximately 33% of all licenses come from IU — so prompt uptake of state education standards is imperative. To meet the new Science of Reading standards, IU undertook an analysis and enhancement of its teacher education programs across its nine campuses. Key points of IU’s rapid adaptation include course overhaul and faculty development.

“We are deeply committed to improving reading achievement in the state,” said Anastasia Morrone, dean of the School of Education in Bloomington.

Tambra Jackson, dean of the School of Education in Indianapolis, echoed Morrone’s sentiment. “This monumental task of aligning our curriculum and pedagogy to the new literacy standards is a testament to our dedication to student success. As the largest producer of teachers for the state, we have a responsibility to do what’s best for them.”

IU has worked diligently to ensure it meets state literacy objectives. In just six months, IU revised 64 literacy courses to align with Science of Reading standards, showcasing the university’s agility and dedication to staying at the forefront of educational best practices. The revised courses launched in August 2024, with IU committed to future adjustments in response to the state review process and as courses are integrated with field placements in P-12 classrooms.

Tambra Jackson, dean of the IU School of Education in Indianapolis. Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana UniversityIU has 475 students participating in the International Dyslexia Association-accredited Keys to Literacy program. All IU campuses have made necessary revisions to align literacy courses in required programs with the Knowledge and Practice Standards, the set of knowledge and skills needed to teach proficient reading.

IU provided extensive professional development for its faculty, with all reading course instructors completing a state-approved, 46-hour training on Science of Reading practices. IU faculty also work in close collaboration with field placement schools. They coordinate classroom learning and assignments with field experiences in P-6 classrooms where Science of Reading-aligned instruction is occurring, providing student teachers with an opportunity to apply the skills and knowledge they are learning in their coursework. IU curricular enhancements ensure alignment between training and practice.

External validation and recognition

To ensure courses met state expectations, IU worked with national reviewers and literacy experts, who commended the university’s commitment to preparing teachers with Science of Reading-aligned instruction.

“IU has a deep and genuine commitment to preparing teacher candidates with the knowledge and skills needed to deliver literacy instruction that is aligned to the Science of Reading,” said Paola Pilonieta, associate professor at UNC Charlotte and reviewer for Teacher Preparation Inspection-US. “IU invested significant time, resources and leadership to ensure that their teacher preparation programs are well-supported in the process.”

Jamey Peavler, an external reviewer from the National Council on Teacher Quality and associate professor at Mount St. Joseph University, agrees.

“I was excited to see evidence of a strong commitment to providing high-quality instruction aligned with reading science,” she said. “Course syllabi and meetings with IU faculty reflected knowledge of the essential literacy skills that pre- and in-service teachers must acquire to support students toward reading and writing proficiency.”

IU’s swift adaptation demonstrates its role as a leader in teacher preparation, commitment to continual improvement and willingness to partner with state leaders to provide Hoosier kids with quality reading instruction. New teachers entering Indiana’s schools will be well-equipped to meet the state’s literacy goals. IU continues to shape the future of education in Indiana by fostering a more literate future for all Hoosiers.