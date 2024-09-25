Video game preservation lab earns IU Museum Collection status at IU Indianapolis

MARLA Museum Gallery

Open gallery Click to view slideshow MARLA Museum Gallery Previous image» <picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15276_01._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_046.rev.1727201506.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15276_01._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_046.rev.1727201506.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15276_01._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_046.rev.1727201506.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15276_01._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_046.rev.1727201506.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15276_01._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_046.rev.1727201506.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15276_01._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_046.rev.1727201506.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15276_01._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_046.rev.1727201506.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15276_01._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_046.rev.1727201506.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15276_01._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_046.rev.1727201506.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15276_01._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_046.rev.1727201506.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15276_01._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_046.rev.1727201506.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15276_01._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_046.rev.1727201506.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15276_01._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_046.rev.1727201506.jpg" width="1000" height="665" alt="The Media Arts and Science Research Learning Arcade was granted IU Museum Collection status. Haven Hamelin, center, a student lab assista..." srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15276_01._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_046.rev.1727201506.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15276_01._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_046.rev.1727201506.jpg 3x" data-max-w="3200" data-max-h="2129" data-optimized="true"/></picture> The Media Arts and Science Research Learning Arcade was granted IU Museum Collection status. Haven Hamelin, center, a student lab assistant of faculty member Matthew Powers, left, cut the ribbon at a soft opening event in September. Photo by Alex Kumar, Indiana University <picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15277_02._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_002.rev.1727201507.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15277_02._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_002.rev.1727201507.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15277_02._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_002.rev.1727201507.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15277_02._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_002.rev.1727201507.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15277_02._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_002.rev.1727201507.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15277_02._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_002.rev.1727201507.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15277_02._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_002.rev.1727201507.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15277_02._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_002.rev.1727201507.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15277_02._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_002.rev.1727201507.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15277_02._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_002.rev.1727201507.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15277_02._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_002.rev.1727201507.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15277_02._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_002.rev.1727201507.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15277_02._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_002.rev.1727201507.jpg" width="1000" height="665" alt="A collection of video games has grown for years in the Media Arts and Science Research Learning Arcade, also known as MARLA, founded in 2..." srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15277_02._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_002.rev.1727201507.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15277_02._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_002.rev.1727201507.jpg 3x" data-max-w="3200" data-max-h="2129" data-optimized="true"/></picture> A collection of video games has grown for years in the Media Arts and Science Research Learning Arcade, also known as MARLA, founded in 2009. Photo by Alex Kumar, Indiana University <picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15278_03._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_048.rev.1727201507.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15278_03._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_048.rev.1727201507.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15278_03._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_048.rev.1727201507.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15278_03._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_048.rev.1727201507.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15278_03._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_048.rev.1727201507.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15278_03._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_048.rev.1727201507.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15278_03._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_048.rev.1727201507.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15278_03._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_048.rev.1727201507.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15278_03._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_048.rev.1727201507.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15278_03._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_048.rev.1727201507.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15278_03._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_048.rev.1727201507.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15278_03._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_048.rev.1727201507.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15278_03._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_048.rev.1727201507.jpg" width="1000" height="665" alt="Staff member Mike Lulgjuraj, a Luddy alumnus, oversees the lab's audio and visual technology needs. As the lab grew, so did the usage of ..." srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15278_03._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_048.rev.1727201507.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15278_03._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_048.rev.1727201507.jpg 3x" data-max-w="3200" data-max-h="2129" data-optimized="true"/></picture> Staff member Mike Lulgjuraj, a Luddy alumnus, oversees the lab’s audio and visual technology needs. As the lab grew, so did the usage of cartridges and discs, causing wear and tear. Lulgjuraj implemented a solution to protect the hardware while preserving the experience. Photo by Alex Kumar, Indiana University <picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15279_04._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_010.rev.1727201508.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15279_04._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_010.rev.1727201508.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15279_04._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_010.rev.1727201508.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15279_04._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_010.rev.1727201508.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15279_04._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_010.rev.1727201508.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15279_04._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_010.rev.1727201508.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15279_04._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_010.rev.1727201508.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15279_04._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_010.rev.1727201508.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15279_04._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_010.rev.1727201508.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15279_04._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_010.rev.1727201508.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15279_04._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_010.rev.1727201508.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15279_04._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_010.rev.1727201508.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15279_04._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_010.rev.1727201508.jpg" width="1000" height="665" alt="Game media preserving hardware was installed in the consoles. Now, a user can go to a console, turn it on and choose from a digital libra..." srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15279_04._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_010.rev.1727201508.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15279_04._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_010.rev.1727201508.jpg 3x" data-max-w="3200" data-max-h="2129" data-optimized="true"/></picture> Game media preserving hardware was installed in the consoles. Now, a user can go to a console, turn it on and choose from a digital library of games that are installed on it. Photo by Alex Kumar, Indiana University <picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15280_05._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_003.rev.1727201509.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15280_05._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_003.rev.1727201509.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15280_05._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_003.rev.1727201509.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15280_05._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_003.rev.1727201509.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15280_05._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_003.rev.1727201509.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15280_05._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_003.rev.1727201509.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15280_05._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_003.rev.1727201509.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15280_05._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_003.rev.1727201509.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15280_05._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_003.rev.1727201509.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15280_05._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_003.rev.1727201509.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15280_05._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_003.rev.1727201509.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15280_05._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_003.rev.1727201509.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15280_05._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_003.rev.1727201509.jpg" width="1000" height="665" alt="Studios have not historically created video games with preservation in mind. Of all the classic video games ever released in the United S..." srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15280_05._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_003.rev.1727201509.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15280_05._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_003.rev.1727201509.jpg 3x" data-max-w="3200" data-max-h="2129" data-optimized="true"/></picture> Studios have not historically created video games with preservation in mind. Of all the classic video games ever released in the United States, 87% are no longer available. The lab is leading preservation efforts while inviting the next generation to experience the magic of classic video games. Photo by Alex Kumar, Indiana University <picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15281_06._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_041.rev.1727201510.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15281_06._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_041.rev.1727201510.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15281_06._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_041.rev.1727201510.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15281_06._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_041.rev.1727201510.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15281_06._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_041.rev.1727201510.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15281_06._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_041.rev.1727201510.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15281_06._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_041.rev.1727201510.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15281_06._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_041.rev.1727201510.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15281_06._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_041.rev.1727201510.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15281_06._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_041.rev.1727201510.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15281_06._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_041.rev.1727201510.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15281_06._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_041.rev.1727201510.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15281_06._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_041.rev.1727201510.jpg" width="1000" height="665" alt="Haven Hamelin, a media arts and science major concentrating in game design, is the lab assistant and MARLA student representative. " srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15281_06._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_041.rev.1727201510.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15281_06._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_041.rev.1727201510.jpg 3x" data-max-w="3200" data-max-h="2129" data-optimized="true"/></picture> Haven Hamelin, a media arts and science major concentrating in game design, is the lab assistant and MARLA student representative. “My generation didn’t play the originals, and there’s the cultural impact of that game you are going to miss if you’re just at home, on your computer, emulating it by yourself,” he said. “At MARLA, I hear about gaming lineages and lore because it preserves that lived experience.” Photo by Alex Kumar, Indiana University <picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15282_07._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_035.rev.1727201510.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15282_07._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_035.rev.1727201510.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15282_07._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_035.rev.1727201510.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15282_07._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_035.rev.1727201510.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15282_07._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_035.rev.1727201510.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15282_07._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_035.rev.1727201510.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15282_07._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_035.rev.1727201510.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15282_07._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_035.rev.1727201510.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15282_07._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_035.rev.1727201510.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15282_07._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_035.rev.1727201510.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15282_07._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_035.rev.1727201510.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15282_07._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_035.rev.1727201510.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15282_07._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_035.rev.1727201510.jpg" width="1000" height="665" alt="In spring 2024, the assortment of 20 consoles and over 550 unique game titles was officially named the Replayable Object Menagerie collec..." srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15282_07._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_035.rev.1727201510.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15282_07._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_035.rev.1727201510.jpg 3x" data-max-w="3200" data-max-h="2129" data-optimized="true"/></picture> In spring 2024, the assortment of 20 consoles and over 550 unique game titles was officially named the Replayable Object Menagerie collection, or ROM. Photo by Alex Kumar, Indiana University <picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15283_08._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_028.rev.1727201511.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15283_08._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_028.rev.1727201511.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15283_08._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_028.rev.1727201511.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15283_08._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_028.rev.1727201511.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15283_08._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_028.rev.1727201511.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15283_08._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_028.rev.1727201511.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15283_08._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_028.rev.1727201511.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15283_08._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_028.rev.1727201511.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15283_08._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_028.rev.1727201511.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15283_08._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_028.rev.1727201511.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15283_08._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_028.rev.1727201511.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15283_08._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_028.rev.1727201511.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15283_08._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_028.rev.1727201511.jpg" width="1000" height="665" alt="Luddy students can play classics such as Pac-Man and Space Invaders on an Atari 2600, which was released in 1977. Classic consoles are al..." srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15283_08._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_028.rev.1727201511.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15283_08._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_028.rev.1727201511.jpg 3x" data-max-w="3200" data-max-h="2129" data-optimized="true"/></picture> Luddy students can play classics such as Pac-Man and Space Invaders on an Atari 2600, which was released in 1977. Classic consoles are also on display, such as the Commodore VIC-20 from 1980 or Radio Shack’s TRS-80, a desktop microcomputer also launched in 1977. Photo by Alex Kumar, Indiana University <picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15284_09._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_017.rev.1727201512.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15284_09._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_017.rev.1727201512.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15284_09._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_017.rev.1727201512.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15284_09._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_017.rev.1727201512.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15284_09._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_017.rev.1727201512.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15284_09._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_017.rev.1727201512.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15284_09._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_017.rev.1727201512.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15284_09._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_017.rev.1727201512.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15284_09._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_017.rev.1727201512.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15284_09._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_017.rev.1727201512.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15284_09._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_017.rev.1727201512.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15284_09._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_017.rev.1727201512.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15284_09._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_017.rev.1727201512.jpg" width="1000" height="665" alt="Mathew Powers, media arts and science lecturer, has collected video game paraphernalia from IU students for the past 18 years. In Septemb..." srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15284_09._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_017.rev.1727201512.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15284_09._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_017.rev.1727201512.jpg 3x" data-max-w="3200" data-max-h="2129" data-optimized="true"/></picture> Mathew Powers, media arts and science lecturer, has collected video game paraphernalia from IU students for the past 18 years. In September, the MARLA Museum had a soft opening for alumni, where Powers announced plans to expand educational opportunities. Photo by Alex Kumar, Indiana University <picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15285_10._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_043.rev.1727201513.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15285_10._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_043.rev.1727201513.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15285_10._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_043.rev.1727201513.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15285_10._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_043.rev.1727201513.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15285_10._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_043.rev.1727201513.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15285_10._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_043.rev.1727201513.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15285_10._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_043.rev.1727201513.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15285_10._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_043.rev.1727201513.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15285_10._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_043.rev.1727201513.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15285_10._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_043.rev.1727201513.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15285_10._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_043.rev.1727201513.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15285_10._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_043.rev.1727201513.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15285_10._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_043.rev.1727201513.jpg" width="1000" height="665" alt="The lab also houses game design and creature design work by alumni and students. During the soft opening, alumni expressed gratitude that..." srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15285_10._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_043.rev.1727201513.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15285_10._20240906_MARLARibbonCutting_AK_043.rev.1727201513.jpg 3x" data-max-w="3200" data-max-h="2129" data-optimized="true"/></picture> The lab also houses game design and creature design work by alumni and students. During the soft opening, alumni expressed gratitude that their work is being preserved as well. Photo by Alex Kumar, Indiana University Next image »

Of all the classic video games ever released in the United States, 87% are no longer available. However, at the IU Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering on the Indiana University Indianapolis campus, a collection of video games has grown for years in a lab.

With support from University Collections, the lab was granted IU Museum Collection status in the spring, leading preservation efforts while inviting the next generation to experience the magic of classic video games.

Mathew Powers, media arts and science lecturer, has collected video game paraphernalia from IU students for the past 18 years. In 2009, Powers and a council of faculty established the Media Arts and Science Research Learning Arcade, also known as MARLA.

Former University Collections staffer Erica Kendall heard about their efforts and reached out to help.

“MARLA is a great example of items sitting in storage being used occasionally,” Kendall said. “Making an official collection empowers the university to broaden the reach of its knowledge to campus communities. As far as I know, there are no gaming collections the size of MARLA’s level in higher education.”

The lab, in the Information Communication Technology Complex Building at IU Indianapolis, has Nintendo consoles ranging from the original Nintendo Entertainment System to the Wii U. Luddy students can play classics such as Pac-Man and Space Invaders on an Atari 2600, which was released in 1977. Classic consoles are also on display, such as the Commodore VIC-20 from 1980 or Radio Shack’s TRS-80, a desktop microcomputer also launched in 1977.

The Sega Genesis can be played, including the original Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as other Sega consoles such as Game Gear, Saturn and Dreamcast. Sony’s PlayStations 1 through 4 are available, along with its handheld versions, PlayStation Portable and PS Vita. Enthusiasts can also play the original Xbox and Xbox 360.

The lab also has niche Japanese titles that revolutionized storytelling. One example is Sakura Taisen, also known as Sakura Wars, which defined a new genre called dramatic adventure by combining tactical role-playing, romance simulation and visual novel gameplay.

Eventually, the lab’s footprint doubled from 500 to 1,000 square feet. As the number of consoles and games grew, news of it reached Kendall. She got the ball rolling for Powers to formalize the collection, which now includes 20 consoles and over 550 unique game titles. However, the project required significant effort, from labeling and cataloging to reviewing licenses and making digital copies.

Saving yesterday, today

Studios have not historically created video games with preservation in mind.

“Decades from now, if a digital store application no longer carries a game, it could be lost forever,” Powers said. “We hope MARLA can be an option for preservation when a game is discontinued.”

Mathew Powers, media arts and science lecturer, has collected video game paraphernalia from IU students for the past 18 years. Haven Hamelin, a lab assistant and student representative, assists with cataloging the games and arranging the displays. Photo by Alex Kumar, Indiana University Haven Hamelin, a media arts and science major concentrating in game design, was a freshman when he learned about the project to preserve the lab’s games and formalize its collection. He quickly became the lab assistant and student representative.

Hamelin assists with cataloging the games and arranging the displays. He also researched licensing rules with the help of IU faculty, staff and general counsel.

“My generation didn’t play the originals, and there’s the cultural impact of that game you are going to miss if you’re just at home, on your computer, emulating it by yourself,” he said. “At MARLA, I hear about gaming lineages and lore because it preserves that lived experience.”

Hamelin works closely with staff member Mike Lulgjuraj, a Luddy alumnus, who oversees the lab’s audio and visual technology needs. As the lab grew, so did the usage of cartridges and discs, causing wear and tear. Lulgjuraj implemented a solution to protect the hardware while preserving the experience, by installing game media preserving hardware in the consoles. Now, a user can go to a console, turn it on and choose from a digital library of games that are installed on it.

From lab to museum

In spring 2024, the assortment of consoles and games was officially named the Replayable Object Menagerie collection, or ROM. A searchable database is in development.

The lab turned museum also houses the Cosmic Wonder Creature Design Collection, an assortment of fantastical creature art that includes notable student work. It was made possible by a $50,000 gift to the Media Arts and Science Creature Classes and will also fund scholarships for students who focus on creature and alien designs for video games, movies, comics and more.

Over the summer, Powers, Hamelin and colleagues presented their efforts at Save the Games: A Digital Preservation Symposium at the Strong Museum of Play in Rochester, New York. In September, the MARLA Museum had a soft opening for alumni, where it announced the launch of a Cosmic Wonder Media Arts and Science Creature Design Class Fund.

Alumna Lacey Smothers said she was moved by the exhibition of artwork from the Cosmic Wonder Creature Design Collection.

“There’s something emotional about coming in this room and seeing all of the art,” Smothers said. “It’s important to hold onto them, to relive those memories. I’m grateful that MARLA is preserving our work too.”

Powers hopes to provide more educational opportunities by enriching independent studies, playtesting video games, offering internships and establishing partnerships with organizations. Photo by Alex Kumar, Indiana University Powers hopes to provide more educational opportunities by enriching independent studies, playtesting video games, offering internships and establishing partnerships with organizations. As a museum, the lab can receive donations, apply for grants and loan its collections to other institutions.

“Plant seeds today for the tree tomorrow,” Powers said. “This is the beginning of a community and ecosystem dedicated to fight for the preservation of a phenomenal storytelling art form.”

“Luddy leadership and administration believe in the mission of MARLA and have helped out with their time, finances and ideas. MARLA Council members and I want to create a sanctuary for students while preserving their work and video game history.”

Students expressed interest in making short informational videos and playthroughs of lesser-known games. Hamelin said he is excited about the possibilities.

“We want to put out material for reference and create scholarly, citable works,” he said. “Academic ideas are waiting to be had. People just need the right venue for it, and MARLA is it.”

IU faculty, staff and students may visit the MARLA Museum’s collections from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on the fourth floor of the Information Communication Technology Complex Building at IU Indianapolis.