Mental Health First Aid training prepares first responders, others to help during a crisis

Maj. Laury Flint provides Mental Health First Aid training to IUPD officers at IU Indianapolis. Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University

When first responders are called to a situation, they are prepared to help any person who needs it. The Mental Health First Aid training offered by Indiana University Public Safety is an essential tool for first responders who may encounter someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

“The risk of substance use and suicidal ideation is very real when mental health is challenged, and it is vital to get appropriate resources to those who are suffering,” said Maj. Laury Flint, who leads the training for IU Public Safety and the IU Police Department.

Mental Health First Aid is an eight-hour course that teaches how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health challenges and substance use disorders. Much like cardiopulmonary resuscitation is a lifesaving training for emergencies, this training provides the skills necessary to provide initial support to someone who may be developing a mental health issue or experiencing a crisis.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, which made it especially relevant for Flint and Lt. Brian Ray from IU Northwest to train 18 police officers in Indianapolis in Mental Health First Aid.

This training is required for all IUPD officers, but it isn’t only for first responders.

“This training has value for everyone because it increases awareness and knowledge of mental health in order to reduce stigma and get people to resources that address substance use, depression, suicide and other behavioral health concerns that are all too common,” Flint said. “I would encourage anyone to take the time and receive training.”

A collaboration between IU Public Safety and Healthy IU, this training is available for all faculty, staff and students. To request Mental Health First Aid training, use the request form on the Protect IU website or visit the Mental Health Awareness Training website.

Mental health resources available 24/7