John Mellencamp statue to be unveiled at Indiana University during homecoming weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University will honor musician, artist and activist John Mellencamp this fall with events highlighting his numerous contributions to the university and the state of Indiana. Events include “Crossroads: The Paintings of John Mellencamp,” an ongoing exhibition of Mellencamp’s artwork at the IU Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art, and the unveiling of a statue on the Bloomington campus in his honor.

Musician, artist and activist John Mellencamp will visit the IU Bloomington campus on Oct. 18 for the unveiling of a statue that symbolizes the icon's strong connection to his southern Indiana roots. Photo by Marc Hauser

The legendary Hoosier’s art exhibition contains large-scale oil portraits and multimedia pieces that document the heart and soul of America. “Crossroads” marks the first exhibition at IU to display Mellencamp’s work.

Created by the artist from 1991 to present, the evocative works on display include self-portraits, a mixed-media piece on plywood portraying Hoosier-born actor James Dean, Mellencamp’s arresting painting “Gun Control,” portraits of his extended family members and pieces depicting life for working-class Midwesterners. The exhibition will run through Dec. 15.

Mellencamp will attend a special ceremonial unveiling of the new sculpture on Oct. 18. Symbolizing the icon’s strong connection to his southern Indiana roots, the sculpture will be on the north end of the Fine Arts Plaza on the Bloomington campus.

“We are excited to welcome John to our campus once again as we commemorate his invaluable contributions to music, art and our university,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “The arts have long been a point of pride at IU, and we look forward to honoring a musician and artist who has generously given back to his fellow Hoosiers and greatly impacted American culture.”

What: The unveiling and dedication of the new John Mellencamp statue on the IU Bloomington campus.

The unveiling and dedication of the new John Mellencamp statue on the IU Bloomington campus. When: 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 18.

1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 18. Where: IU Auditorium North Garden, 1211 E. Seventh St., Bloomington.

IU Auditorium North Garden, 1211 E. Seventh St., Bloomington. Press credentials: Media interested in attending are asked to RSVP by contacting Vic Ryckaert.

Members of the public who are interested in attending the unveiling are asked to register via the IU Events RSVP site.

The sculpture — funded by a group of donors, including John and Michelle Vickery, Randy Hoffman, and Allen Grubman — was created by artist Michael McAuley, an IU alumnus native to Bloomington and creative director at Livingston Designs Sculpture Studio.

Mellencamp is one of the most highly respected singer/songwriters of his generation, with a career in music spanning more than 35 years. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation’s Champion Award, Woody Guthrie Award, Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award and, more recently, the Founders Award, the top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

He is also one of the most successful live concert performers in the world. The social activism reflected in his songs helped catalyze Farm Aid, a concert series and organization created by Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Neil Young in 1985 to address the struggle of American family farmers.

During the Mellencamp Symposium at IU Bloomington last year, the artist announced he will donate an archived collection of his life and work to Indiana University. The collection holds original creative works, photographs, instruments and other significant memorabilia related to Mellencamp’s artistry, social activism and philanthropy. The donation adds an invaluable asset to IU’s robust collections, which are available to students, faculty and the public for research and educational purposes.