IU’s role in developing Ghana’s first human milk bank a milestone for maternal, infant health

For more than a decade, Cecilia Obeng has conducted extensive research on breastfeeding among African American and Black parents, and on maternal care and perceptions on breast milk, with a particular focus in Ghana. Now, the founding director of the Maternal and Child Health Care program in the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington is leveraging this research and IU’s recently established IU Ghana Gateway to open the country’s first human milk bank.

Cecilia Obeng. Photo courtesy of the School of Public Health-Bloomington

Breast milk is the ideal source of nutrition to prevent infant mortality and morbidity. But factors outside the parent’s control frequently prevent mothers from breastfeeding, and cultural stigmas may prevent some from sharing any excess. A human milk bank collects, processes, stores and distributes breast milk from donors to infants in need.

In Obeng’s research, she came across many potential challenges to a milk bank in Ghana: the idea that a human milk bank was bizarre or unnatural, the fear of infections from a donor being transmitted to an infant, religious beliefs, and insufficient information on breast milk and its importance.

But her research also highlighted the strong willingness among Ghanaian women to support and benefit from a human milk bank, despite the stigma. In fact, 77% of women interviewed expressed their readiness to donate their breast milk. By offering access to donated human milk, the milk bank will serve premature babies and infants whose mothers are unable to breastfeed, providing them with a life-saving nutritional option.

Obeng’s efforts reflect her belief in bridging research and action.

“When you do research, you want to implement its findings for the benefit of society,” she said.

The groundbreaking milk bank initiative — supported by the collaboration between Obeng and the University of Ghana Medical Center, and led by Nicole Anderson, director of international programs in the IU School of Public Health-Bloomington — will provide essential health resources to mothers and newborns. This will be one of only five human milk banks on the entire African continent, making this a transformative moment for health care in Ghana and the continent as a whole.

This program also aims to address the issues of maternal and infant health. Ghana’s infant mortality rate in 2023 was estimated at 30.8 deaths per 1,000 live births, while the neonatal mortality rate was 23 per 1,000 live births, which is high compared to the global infant mortality rate of 26 deaths per 1,000 live births. Evidence also showcases a decline in the parents who exclusively breastfeed; most rely on formula either partially or entirely.

Ceclia Obeng and Nicole Anderson with a group of students at the University of Ghana Medical Center during an education abroad opportunity this summer. Photo courtesy of IU Global

The Ghana milk bank initiative is more than just a facility housed at the medical center. It’s also a comprehensive program that includes a “train-the-trainer” model to educate health professionals in imparting the benefits of breastfeeding, handling the milk and facilitating the donation process. These trained professionals will, in turn, train others, ensuring sustainable knowledge transfer and widespread benefits throughout the region. Trainees include nurses at the Ghana Medical Center, individuals working in the IU Ghana Gateway and students participating in an IU Education Abroad program to Ghana.

The project gained momentum with the involvement of several key partners at the University of Ghana, including Vice Chancellor Nana Aba Appiah-Amfo, University of Ghana Medical Center CEO Dr. Anim Boamah and head of the Department of Pediatrics Dr. Beatrice Nyann. Also, Freedom Kolb, CEO of The Milk Bank in Indianapolis, has lent her expertise to the initiative, offering invaluable insights and connections. Together, they are working closely with the University of Ghana Medical Center to establish the necessary infrastructure and ensure that the milk bank meets international standards.

Anderson said she welcomes the opportunity to implement solutions to a public health challenge alongside Obeng. She and her team have been plan to partner with the Human Milk Banking Association of North America and the South African Breastmilk Reserve for their insights on the logistics of creating a nationwide resource. The IU Ghana Gateway will be pivotal in fostering connections with the political class and implementing the train-the-trainer program by providing space outside the University of Ghana Medical Center itself.

Both Anderson and Obeng expressed optimism about the program’s potential, highlighting how it could set a precedent for expanding milk banks across the African continent.

The development of Ghana’s first human milk bank is just one example of Indiana University’s commitment to performing meaningful research and creating positive global change. With continued support, this project will not only save lives but also foster a healthier future for mothers and babies alike.