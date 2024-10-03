Commitment to student mental health: Indiana University’s comprehensive approach

Demand for mental health services and resources at colleges and universities has been on the rise for decades, according to a 2019 briefing by the Educational Advisory Board. The most recent Healthy Minds survey shows that 41% of college students report depression and 36% experience severe or moderate anxiety.

Indiana University is no exception, and over the years leading up to the global pandemic, multiple task forces across the university explored ways to meet the increased need for mental health resources. In 2021, IU President Pamela Whitten commissioned a strategic plan to improve mental health for all IU students.

Nearly three years later, progress has been made through the collaborative work of the Office of the Vice President for Student Success, Student Life leaders and counseling centers across all campuses.

In addition, the work is guided by the Student Mental Health Advisory Council, which is composed of faculty and staff from across the university. Also, each campus convenes students on a mental health advisory council to ensure that campus leadership hears directly from them on emerging mental health concerns.

Improving student mental health across all campuses has succeeded because of deep partnerships across the university and a commitment from all to ensure every student has the resources they need to thrive.

In response to the need for data, a twice-yearly survey has been conducted to measure student perceptions of the quality and accessibility of mental health resources at IU. The first survey, launched in October 2022, provided a baseline to drive efforts to improve the student experience and measure the efficacy of those efforts.

“Data informs everything we do to ensure student success,” said Rosevelt L. Noble, associate vice president for student engagement and well-being. “These surveys are critical to understanding where, as a university, we need to invest so that students have the greatest access to resources for their mental health.”

A comprehensive awareness campaign

Items from the Unboxed campaign were offered to students at a mental health week event at IU Kokomo on Feb. 6, 2024. Photo by Myah Halter, Indiana UniversitySurvey data is critically important in measuring the impact of the Unboxed campaign, which launched in October 2022. The campaign is designed to raise awareness about mental health and IU resources, and to reduce stigma and promote help-seeking behavior.

The foundation of Unboxed is a centralized mental health resources website. The website consolidates information about wellness resources available to students on each of the nine IU campuses. Whether a student needs services such as counseling, accessibility or basic necessities, they can easily find where to go on their campus.

“The Unboxed campaign and the Student Mental Health website are critical to the success of the Student Mental Health Initiative,” said Noble. “More than 75,000 people have engaged with the website, which represents an 841% increase in new users over two years.”

According to the most recent survey:

81% of students say IU’s services helped them and they would recommend to other students, an 11% increase over two years.

87% of students say they know where to access resources for mental health, an 8% increase.

84% of students say IU’s mental health resources meet their needs, a 15% increase from the first survey.

A game-changing expansion of services

The survey data shows that one of the biggest barriers students face to seeking mental health resources is they don’t have time. In response, IU launched TimelyCare in May 2023, a 24/7 virtual wellness platform designed expressly for college students. Students can now access resources anytime, anywhere they need it.

IU provides TimelyCare to all students, including online students, free of charge.

“It is an incredible resource for IU students,” said Julie Payne-Kirchmeier, vice president for student success. “TimelyCare meets students where they are, and we are dedicated to making sure that as many students as possible are registered for this valuable resource.”

The wealth of services provided by TimelyCare include scheduled counseling, 24/7 TalkNow, health coaching, peer communities and evidence-based digital self-care tools to navigate challenges and build better habits around issues like sleep, nutrition and mindfulness. In addition, more than 50% of TimelyCare’s providers identify as BIPOC, which can help students connect with a counselor who understands their unique challenges.

Student reviews of TimelyCare have been stellar. The average visit rating is 4.9 out of 5, and users report that TimelyCare helps them feel more comfortable interacting with peers and more likely to complete their course of study and graduate. The average wait time for a TalkNow visit to start is about five minutes, and the average number of days until the next available scheduled counseling appointment is less than two days.

TimelyCare fills a critical need, as 56% of users reported they would have done nothing to address their mental health needs if TimelyCare had not been available.

Building on IU’s Culture of Care

IU has long embraced a culture of care on all of its campuses, and the Student Mental Health Initiative has sought to build on this tradition by providing students, faculty and staff with tools for recognizing and responding to mental health concerns.

Care Cards offer guidance to help IU faculty and staff recognize and respond to student mental health concerns. Photo provided by the Office of the Vice President for Student SuccessCare Cards have been produced for faculty and staff as a common-sense guide on how to recognize signs of mental distress, talk to students and connect them with IU’s resources. More than 15,000 Care Cards have been distributed over the past two years. In addition, Starting the Conversation cards were produced for students seeking help on how to talk to friends who are going through difficult times.

U Bring Change 2 Mind is another program that has been launched on all IU campuses. Its mission is to eliminate the stigma associated with mental illness on college campuses, and it emphasizes connectedness to change attitudes, generate social support and eliminate barriers to seeking care. The evidence-based program was piloted at IU Bloomington in 2014. Its chapters are inclusive communities of students who host events designed to bring students together to engage on a topic that they would typically avoid.

For more information about how you can help make an impact on student mental health and wellness, contact vpss@iu.edu.