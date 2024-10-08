Indiana University Indianapolis earns Indiana College Core campus certification

Indiana University Indianapolis has been certified by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education as an Indiana College Core campus. Photo by Justin Casterline, Indiana University

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting educational progress across the state, Indiana University Indianapolis has been certified by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education as an Indiana College Core campus. Through Indiana College Core, Hoosier students earn no-cost IU college credits to jumpstart their higher education journey.

The Indiana College Core consists of 30 credit hours of college-level coursework in six competency areas. Awarded as a certificate, the Indiana College Core is guaranteed to transfer between all Indiana public colleges and universities and some private nonprofit institutions.

The program offers substantial advantages for students:

Money saved on college credits: Students kick-start their college experience by earning IU credits while in high school, saving time and money.

Students kick-start their college experience by earning IU credits while in high school, saving time and money. Smooth transition: Coordinated curriculum between their high schools and IU ensures students are prepared for college-level coursework.

Coordinated curriculum between their high schools and IU ensures students are prepared for college-level coursework. Tailored experiences : Students gain scheduling flexibility when they get to college so they can work, pursue internships, study abroad and more, without delaying graduation.

: Students gain scheduling flexibility when they get to college so they can work, pursue internships, study abroad and more, without delaying graduation. Acceleration: Students can speed up their degree by satisfying IU general education requirements when they complete the Indiana College Core credits during high school.

The program also delivers many benefits to partnering high schools. By aligning with IU Indianapolis and the Indiana College Core, schools get:

Certification and credentials : Through the IU Dual Credit Pipeline, high school teachers can receive free certification and credentials to teach IU Indianapolis courses in their high schools and enhance their professional standing.

: Through the IU Dual Credit Pipeline, high school teachers can receive free certification and credentials to teach IU Indianapolis courses in their high schools and enhance their professional standing. Summer training : Paid summer seminars provide teachers with hands-on training, equipping them to deliver IU courses in their own classrooms.

: Paid summer seminars provide teachers with hands-on training, equipping them to deliver IU courses in their own classrooms. Campus resources: Educators gain access to the resources of Indiana’s leading urban research university, enriching their teaching for the benefit of their students.

Latha Ramchand, inaugural chancellor of IU Indianapolis and executive vice president of Indiana University. Photo by Liz Kaye, Indiana University “As an Indiana College Core-certified institution, IU Indianapolis is dedicated to supporting Indiana high schools by offering this transformative program,” said Latha Ramchand, inaugural chancellor of IU Indianapolis and executive vice president of Indiana University.

“We recognize the impact the program can have on students’ confidence, college readiness and long-term success. We are eager to partner with schools across Indiana to make these benefits a reality.”

What sets IU Indianapolis apart is its comprehensive approach to supporting partner schools. IU Indianapolis offers wrap-around, end-to-end support through a dedicated Indiana College Core coordinator who works closely with schools. This commitment ensures tailored guidance, shepherding schools through the entire process — from teacher certification to student recruitment and advising, progress tracking, and completion.

“IU Indianapolis continually strives to improve the success of our undergraduate students, and working with Indiana high schools to give students a strong head start on college is one way we do that,” said Christina Downey, associate vice chancellor for undergraduate education.

“We are excited to support the Indiana Commission for Higher Education’s goal of giving every Indiana public high school student access to this valuable certificate. It’s gratifying to be able to present IU Indianapolis as a new potential partner for high schools in our region.”

Partner high schools also gain access to a strong Indiana College Core community of peer schools, which means guidance and support, opportunities for collaborative learning, and year-round engagement through a variety of events and resources in the IU-Indiana College Core Network, which already includes the IU Bloomington, East, Kokomo, Northwest, South Bend and Southeast campuses. This partnership empowers educators to establish and maintain successful Indiana College Core programs, while also facilitating the sharing of innovative ideas and best practices.

IU Indianapolis welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with high schools interested in offering the Indiana College Core program. Schools can contact J.R. Russell at jrrussel@iu.edu to learn more.