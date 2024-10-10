IU Indianapolis emergency management director aids Hurricane Helene relief efforts in North Carolina

A home in western North Carolina damaged by Hurricane Helene. Photo by Jason Kephart

Jason Kephart felt a sense of duty and purpose to help with Hurricane Helene relief efforts in western North Carolina when he was asked to volunteer.

Kephart, Emergency Management and Continuity director in Indianapolis for IU Public Safety, has been a firefighter for 18 years and has responded to tornadoes, floods, hurricanes and wildfires.

Jason Kephart. Submitted photoThe impact of Hurricane Helene was more personal. Kephart has relatives who have lived in western North Carolina for generations, and he has fond memories of visits to the area. He also has professional connections to groups in regions affected by the hurricane.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 26. Kephart said his relatives who still live in the area were fortunate that they didn’t have any major damage to their property. But Hurricane Helene caused more than 230 deaths and billions of dollars in damages.

Kephart’s hobby of overlanding, a form of self-reliant adventure travel, gave him experience with traveling to remote areas. When retired firefighter Darrin Wood, the president and founder of wounded hero adventure company KGXpedition, asked him to volunteer with relief efforts, Kephart was eager to assist.

“There was something in me that said I need to go,” Kephart said. “And when my buddy said we have valuable experience with off-roading, I said, ‘Let’s do it.’”

On the morning of Oct. 3, he set off in his Toyota Tundra for Black Mountain, North Carolina, a town of about 8,000 residents east of Asheville. What typically would have been a 7½-hour trip took 10 because so many of the main roads were undriveable.

Kephart’s role was to deliver supplies to communities that had no running water or power, and where searches for missing individuals were still being conducted. Besides Black Mountain, that included Chimney Rock, Bat Cave and Swannanoa. He packed additional equipment to aid with emergency situations in case he encountered any.

Jason Kephart aids Hurricane Helene relief

Open gallery Click to view slideshow Jason Kephart aids Hurricane Helene relief Previous image» <picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15433_kephart_relief_damaged_residence.rev.1728493854.webp 2x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15433_kephart_relief_damaged_residence.rev.1728493854.jpg 2x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/gid/2/width/800/15433_kephart_relief_damaged_residence.rev.1728493854.webp 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/gid/2/width/800/15433_kephart_relief_damaged_residence.rev.1728493854.jpg 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15433_kephart_relief_damaged_residence.rev.1728493854.webp 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15433_kephart_relief_damaged_residence.rev.1728493854.jpg 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15433_kephart_relief_damaged_residence.rev.1728493854.jpg" width="1000" height="562" alt="Emergency personnel in a debris-filled yard survey hurricane damage to a home." data-max-w="1216" data-max-h="683" data-optimized="true"/></picture> Hurricane Helene damaged many homes in western North Carolina. Photo by Jason Kephart. <picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15434_kephart_relief_basecamp.rev.1728494041.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15434_kephart_relief_basecamp.rev.1728494041.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15434_kephart_relief_basecamp.rev.1728494041.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15434_kephart_relief_basecamp.rev.1728494041.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15434_kephart_relief_basecamp.rev.1728494041.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15434_kephart_relief_basecamp.rev.1728494041.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15434_kephart_relief_basecamp.rev.1728494041.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/800/15434_kephart_relief_basecamp.rev.1728494041.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15434_kephart_relief_basecamp.rev.1728494041.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15434_kephart_relief_basecamp.rev.1728494041.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15434_kephart_relief_basecamp.rev.1728494041.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15434_kephart_relief_basecamp.rev.1728494041.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15434_kephart_relief_basecamp.rev.1728494041.jpg" width="1000" height="617" alt="A multitude of vehicles are parked in a field near a building." srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15434_kephart_relief_basecamp.rev.1728494041.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/1000/15434_kephart_relief_basecamp.rev.1728494041.jpg 3x" data-max-w="3200" data-max-h="1973" data-optimized="true"/></picture> The basecamp for Kephart and more than 100 hurricane relief volunteers. Photo by Jason Kephart <picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15436_kephart_relief_helicopter.rev.1728494144.webp 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15436_kephart_relief_helicopter.rev.1728494144.webp 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15436_kephart_relief_helicopter.rev.1728494144.jpg 2x, /live/image/scale/3x/gid/2/width/500/15436_kephart_relief_helicopter.rev.1728494144.jpg 3x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15436_kephart_relief_helicopter.rev.1728494144.webp 2x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/800/15436_kephart_relief_helicopter.rev.1728494144.jpg 2x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15436_kephart_relief_helicopter.rev.1728494144.webp 2x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15436_kephart_relief_helicopter.rev.1728494144.jpg 2x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15436_kephart_relief_helicopter.rev.1728494144.jpg" width="1000" height="752" alt="A helicopter flies in the sky." srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/1000/15436_kephart_relief_helicopter.rev.1728494144.jpg 2x" data-max-w="2048" data-max-h="1541" data-optimized="true"/></picture> Helicopters brought supplies to a landing zone near the basecamp that the volunteers then delivered by vehicles to impacted communities. Photo by Jason Kephart <picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15437_kephart_relief_damaged_road.rev.1728494257.webp 2x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15437_kephart_relief_damaged_road.rev.1728494257.jpg 2x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/gid/2/width/800/15437_kephart_relief_damaged_road.rev.1728494257.webp 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/gid/2/width/800/15437_kephart_relief_damaged_road.rev.1728494257.jpg 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15437_kephart_relief_damaged_road.rev.1728494257.webp 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15437_kephart_relief_damaged_road.rev.1728494257.jpg 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15437_kephart_relief_damaged_road.rev.1728494257.jpg" width="1000" height="1082" alt="Large chunks along the side of a road are missing because of hurricane damage." data-max-w="1031" data-max-h="1116" data-optimized="true"/></picture> Many roads in western North Carolina were damaged by the hurricane. Photo by Jason Kephart <picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15438_kephart_relief_infrastructure_damage.rev.1728494505.webp 2x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15438_kephart_relief_infrastructure_damage.rev.1728494505.jpg 2x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/gid/2/width/800/15438_kephart_relief_infrastructure_damage.rev.1728494505.webp 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/gid/2/width/800/15438_kephart_relief_infrastructure_damage.rev.1728494505.jpg 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15438_kephart_relief_infrastructure_damage.rev.1728494505.webp 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15438_kephart_relief_infrastructure_damage.rev.1728494505.jpg 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15438_kephart_relief_infrastructure_damage.rev.1728494505.jpg" width="1000" height="1333" alt="Fallen trees and broken chunks of a river bank were the result of hurricane damage." data-max-w="1080" data-max-h="1440" data-optimized="true"/></picture> Volunteers sometimes had to use all-terrain vehicles to deliver supplies because of the damage. Photo by Jason Kephart <picture class="lw_image"> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15439_kephart_relief_property_dammage.rev.1728494724.webp 2x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 500px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/scale/2x/gid/2/width/500/15439_kephart_relief_property_dammage.rev.1728494724.jpg 2x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/gid/2/width/800/15439_kephart_relief_property_dammage.rev.1728494724.webp 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(max-width: 800px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/gid/2/width/800/15439_kephart_relief_property_dammage.rev.1728494724.jpg 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/webp" srcset="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15439_kephart_relief_property_dammage.rev.1728494724.webp 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <source media="(min-width: 801px)" type="image/jpeg" srcset="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15439_kephart_relief_property_dammage.rev.1728494724.jpg 1x" data-origin="responsive"/> <img src="/live/image/gid/2/width/1000/15439_kephart_relief_property_dammage.rev.1728494724.jpg" width="1000" height="719" alt="Multiple vehicles and buildings show damage after Hurricane Helene." data-max-w="1304" data-max-h="938" data-optimized="true"/></picture> Hurricane Helene caused extensive property damage. Photo by Jason Kephart Next image »

After arriving on the evening of Oct. 3, Kephart helped establish an emergency operations center, stored equipment and instructed volunteers who didn’t have his background about how incident command operates. The morning of Oct. 4, Kephart and others set up a landing zone for helicopters that would be delivering supplies or taking them to other areas, and performing medical evacuations.

Then he and other volunteers — about 120 total — started out on daily operations of delivering supplies and conducting medical checks on residents. Sometimes that required using all-terrain vehicles because roads had been destroyed.

“Everyone stepped in and did what needed to be done,” he said.

What the volunteers encountered during their operations left quite an impression.

“Most of the area I saw, it looked like a flood, mudslide and tornado hit all at once,” Kephart said. “When you mix in the wind and the mud, it’s a whole different ballgame. There were still parking lots with more than a foot of mud, buildings with pieces gone, houses that had moved blocks away.

“It puts into perspective how much power there is in a mudslide. There were boulders in places you would not expect to see.”

After a few long days of working, Kephart finished his assistance and headed home to rest. However, he plans to return within a couple of weeks. The communities need trauma kits and more supplies, especially as colder weather approaches. And an effort is being made to donate fire equipment to fire stations in the impacted communities.

“Because so much has been affected, they need all the help they can get,” Kephart said.

To help with Hurricane Helene relief efforts, make a donation to the American Red Cross.