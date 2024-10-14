New O’Neill School leadership center equips students and professionals for public service

INDIANAPOLIS and BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University established a new center that will serve students on the Bloomington and Indianapolis campuses, train current and future leaders across the state, and bridge the gap between research and real-world application. The center was made possible through a $30 million gift in 2019 from the school’s namesake, the late Paul H. O’Neill, an IU alumnus and former secretary of the U.S. Treasury.

Siân Mooney, dean of the Paul H. O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Photo courtesy of the Paul H. O'Neill School of Public and Environmental AffairsBy leveraging the expertise and resources of the O’Neill School, the Paul H. O’Neill Center for Leadership in Public Service will amplify existing initiatives, develop new programs and foster collaboration in public service across the university, the nation and the world.

“We are thrilled to launch the Paul H. O’Neill Center for Leadership in Public Service,” O’Neill School Dean Siân Mooney said. “This center will play a pivotal role in shaping tomorrow’s leaders who are dedicated to public service and committed to addressing the significant challenges facing our society.”

The center’s mission is guided by three pillars:

Student Leadership Training: Through a myriad of experiential opportunities, the center will prepare students to be tomorrow’s future leaders. Students of all majors can network with leaders across the country and gain public service experience through the NextGeneration Leadership Program. Bloomington undergraduates serve local organizations through the O’Neill Leadership Program. Students gain first-hand experience and connections in the nation’s capital through the Washington Leadership Program for undergraduates and the D.C. Accelerator Program for graduate students. Additionally, fellowships, scholarships and seminars will provide students with opportunities to integrate public service into their career path.

Executive Education: Today's leaders will be able to take advantage of the center's expanding executive leadership training programs. With new cohort-based and online courses, as well as international partnerships, the center offers professionals tailored pathways to leadership excellence.

Public Engagement and Research: In Bloomington and Indianapolis, a wealth of research is being conducted in a variety of policy areas, including criminal justice, international affairs, health, environmental policy, public finance and more. Bridging the gap between academic expertise and real-world practice for public service leaders helps them make better-informed decisions. Hosting the biannual D.C. Colloquium provides an opportunity for alumni who are now practitioners to be equipped with the latest insights. Executives-in-residence programs and service-learning projects will foster collaboration across sectors.

“There is nothing more valuable than practical experience,” said R.J. Woodring, O’Neill School associate dean for student success and administration. “By organizing and expanding leadership programs on the Bloomington and Indianapolis campuses, the center creates additional opportunities for experiential learning, research-driven insights and professional development that benefit students, faculty and community partners alike. It also will provide the flexibility that is needed to adapt to the various challenges that may arise.”

Paul H. O’Neill started his public service career with the U.S. Veterans Administration in the early 1960s. After obtaining a Master of Public Affairs from IU, he returned to Washington, D.C., and worked with the U.S. Office of Management and Budget for 10 years, ultimately serving as deputy director. In 2001, O’Neill became the 72nd secretary of the treasury. His vision and leadership serve as the inspiration for the center’s mission.

His son, Paul H. O’Neill Jr., expressed his appreciation.

“Dad would be grateful for the efforts of the entire leadership team at IU and all those involved in launching the Paul H. O’Neill Center for Leadership in Public Service,” O’Neill Jr. said. “I’m confident that the future leaders that are exposed to the programs at the center will be best prepared to meet the ever-evolving challenges of the world.”