Drill or no drill, evacuate when you hear a fire alarm

It can take less than three minutes for a building to be engulfed in fire; synthetic blends of materials used in furniture burn much hotter and faster than natural materials. When a fire alarm sounds, it’s important to take the nearest exit and evacuate your building as quickly as possible.

During a fire, escape first, then get to a safe place and call 911. Photo by Chris Meyer, Indiana University

Despite the interruption they can cause for Indiana University students, staff and faculty, fire drills are crucial to keeping us all safe, said John Summerlot, IU Bloomington’s director of emergency management.

Emergency evacuation drills, commonly known as fire drills, are regulated by Section 405 of the International Fire Code, which was adopted by the State of Indiana in 2014. According to state law, fire drills must occur once to four times a year, depending on the building’s use.

Summerlot said that fire drills occur quarterly for IU’s assembly buildings, such as Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall or residence halls. Most academic and administrative buildings have annual drills.

Alarms can often be triggered by smoke or steam, but every alarm should be treated as if it were an active fire. Never assume it is “just a drill” because you don’t see flames or smoke.

It is essential to keep up with fire drill protocols and know what a true fire alarm sounds like. While one person in the building may be familiar with the sound of the alarm and be aware of how to respond, that may not be the case for all of the building’s occupants.

Practicing your response to a fire alarm can also help individuals identify exits they may not use routinely. People tend to enter and exit buildings the same way, Summerlot said.

“Knowing different ways in and out of a building is one of the most important things to know when it comes to fire safety,” he said.

Knowing the options for exiting is also important in other emergency situations, such as responding to an active aggressor or in severe weather. Summerlot suggests walking around your building to find other ways out.

Many factors go into deciding when fire drills will happen on campus while avoiding substantial disruptions. Summerlot said that each building has a liaison who the Emergency Management and Continuity team works with to avoid disrupting any large events. Exam weeks and the first week of class are always off limits for drill dates in academic and administrative buildings.

The Office of Insurance, Loss Control and Claims is responsible for managing risks at IU. It works closely with the university community and partners with various departments to develop loss control and risk reduction methods. The office works directly with Emergency Management and Continuity to plan and execute fire drills on campus.

The easiest way to increase fire safety education is to ask questions. Contact iuemc@iu.edu with questions or concerns.

Basic safety tips during a fire include:

If you hear a fire alarm, evacuate from a building.

Escape first, get to a safe place, and then call 911.

Never stand up during a fire; crawl low under the smoke, and try to keep your mouth covered.

Use the nearest exit or stairwell to evacuate, but never an elevator.

Pull fire alarms and warn others as you leave, and close doors behind you.

Find more fire safety tips on the Protect IU website.