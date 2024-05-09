IU Northwest hosting inaugural RedHawk Golf Classic at Innsbrook Country Club

Support Indiana University Northwest student-athletes at one of the season’s most anticipated fundraising events – The RedHawk Golf Classic.

The inaugural event will take place Monday, June 3, 2024, at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville, Indiana. You can participate by signing up to golf as an individual or foursome, sponsoring the event or making a tax-deductible contribution to the IU Northwest RedHawks Athletic Scholarship. The registration deadline is May 27.

Interested in playing? Sign up here.

The shotgun-style golf outing will also include:

Meeting RedHawks coaches and athletes

Course games

Gift items

Raffle prizes

Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and a program will take place at 2 p.m.

Support our student-athletes

All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting athletic scholarships, helping fund the academic and athletic goals of our current and future student-athletes who compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) competitive Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC).

It’s been a great year for our athletes. The men’s basketball won the CCAC Tournament title; Jessica Carrothers was named CCAC Player of the Year for women’s basketball; men’s soccer finished their season with the most wins in program history; women’s soccer player Kelly Shaffer broke the record for career goals; and Chloe Roberts became the fourth volleyball player to rack up 1,000 digs.

Want to sponsor the event? Please reach out to IU Northwest’s Director of Development, Ed Briscoe.

Can’t make the event? Consider giving a tax-deductible contribution to the IU Northwest RedHawks Athletic Scholarship.

Questions? Please contact Director of Athletics, Ryan Shelton at rydshelt@iu.edu (219-980-6793) or Director of Development, Ed Briscoe at edbris@iu.edu (219-980-7271).