School of the Arts kicks off summer with a classical music performance

The School of the Arts at Indiana University Northwest will host the Indiana University South Bend’s ensemble in residence, the Euclid Quartet, for a performance on campus on Saturday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m.

The quartet will perform a haunting and vivid program of musical classics including Franz Schubert’s famous D minor Quartet (“Death and the Maiden”) and a lighthearted and jazzy arrangement of “Graceful Ghost” by contemporary American composer William Bolcom.

This event was specifically programmed to align with the long-term plans to create and grow IU Northwest’s music department. This short concert covers a wide range of musical styles and is intended to be an engaging yet accessible event for anyone interested in music.

In particular, audience members will remember the expressivity and drama of “Death and the Maiden,” an ever-present piece in chamber music programming for good reason.

“This piece grips your attention as soon as you hear the unison phrase in its opening bars,” said Musicologist and IU Northwest Director of Arts Programming, Erin McHugh. “Schubert uses all of the colors in the voices of these instruments to exemplify sorrow, anger, shock — all of the emotions that someone experiences when confronted with their own mortality. While this is a small ensemble, the drama captured here is equal to that of a full orchestra or opera.”

The performance will run approximately 65 minutes and will be followed by a reception with capapes and a chance to mingle with the musicians. Tickets are $5 for IU staff, students and faculty with a valid ID and $10 for the general public.

Make your reservation here