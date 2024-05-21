IU Northwest Athletic Camp registration is open

With the 2023-24 school year ending in days, the Indiana University Northwest athletic department has opened registration for its annual summer camps, which are set to begin in July.



Volleyball and soccer kick off the camps this year beginning July 15-17 from 8:30-11 a.m. Volleyball invites girls and boys ages 12-17, while the soccer camp is hosting kids ages 8-13.



The basketball camp, meanwhile, runs July 22-24 for kids ages 8-13 from 8:30-11:30 a.m.



Volleyball and basketball camps are inside the Savannah Center on the IUN campus. The soccer camp takes place at the Crown Point SportsPlex, which is located at 1313 North Street in Crown Point.



The cost for the camp is $50 per child, and a second child in the same household is $40.

For questions, please contact redhawks@iu.edu.

