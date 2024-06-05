Skip to main content
Northwest News & Events Indiana University

Pride Month celebrated at Indiana University Northwest with events, activities

Annual pride walk, film viewing and discussion to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

Community Jun 5, 2024

A man holds a colored flag on a college campus. A photo of the Pride Walk at IU Northwest in 2023. Indiana University Northwest is celebrating Pride Month with a series of events June 24-26 to generate awareness surrounding the issues and experiences of the LGBTQ+ community.

As the most diverse campus within the IU system, IU Northwest is committed to fostering an inclusive campus community where every LGBTQ+ individual is afforded the opportunity to learn and work in a supportive, healthy and safe environment.

All IU Northwest Pride Month events and activities are free.

June 24 • Film Screening: Paris is Burning

Moraine Student Center • 1-3 p.m.

A viewing of the documentary Paris is Burning, a film that focuses on drag queens living in New York City and their “house” culture, which provides a sense of community and support for the flamboyant and often socially shunned performers.

Event information

June 25 • Annual Pride Walk

Library Plaza • 10 a.m. (creating parade posters) / 10:30 a.m. (walk begins)

Participants will walk around campus, celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer social and self-acceptance, achievements, legal rights and pride. The march ends at the Tamarack Green firepit where there will be light refreshments.

Event information

June 26 • Election Year: Discussion of LGBTQI+ Rights and Legislation

Zoom • 1-3 p.m.

An insightful discussion of local and national LGBTQ+ legislation will be discussed and its implications for our shared communities.

Event information

Zoom Link

IU 2030: Service to our State and Beyond

IU Northwest will improve the lives of the people and economic vitality of Northwest Indiana and beyond by fostering and strengthening collaborative relationships that promote, build and sustain the well-being of the campus and our communities.

Filed under:

Service to State IU 2030 Strategic Plan Events DEI Community
View all tags Plus sign

More stories

A woman crosses her arms smiling in front of a success sign.
Health and Wellness,Science and Technology

IUN’s Class of 2024: Helping yourself to better help others

IU Northwest  
A black and white photo of a little girl on a tricycle with her parents behind her.
Arts and Humanities,Business and Innovation,Global

Collection of steel town stories in new book written by IU Northwest alumna

IU Northwest  