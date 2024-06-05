Pride Month celebrated at Indiana University Northwest with events, activities

A photo of the Pride Walk at IU Northwest in 2023. Indiana University Northwest is celebrating Pride Month with a series of events June 24-26 to generate awareness surrounding the issues and experiences of the LGBTQ+ community.

As the most diverse campus within the IU system, IU Northwest is committed to fostering an inclusive campus community where every LGBTQ+ individual is afforded the opportunity to learn and work in a supportive, healthy and safe environment.

All IU Northwest Pride Month events and activities are free.

June 24 • Film Screening: Paris is Burning

Moraine Student Center • 1-3 p.m.

A viewing of the documentary Paris is Burning, a film that focuses on drag queens living in New York City and their “house” culture, which provides a sense of community and support for the flamboyant and often socially shunned performers.

Event information

June 25 • Annual Pride Walk

Library Plaza • 10 a.m. (creating parade posters) / 10:30 a.m. (walk begins)

Participants will walk around campus, celebrating lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer social and self-acceptance, achievements, legal rights and pride. The march ends at the Tamarack Green firepit where there will be light refreshments.

Event information

June 26 • Election Year: Discussion of LGBTQI+ Rights and Legislation

Zoom • 1-3 p.m.

An insightful discussion of local and national LGBTQ+ legislation will be discussed and its implications for our shared communities.

Event information

Zoom Link