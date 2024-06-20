IU Northwest faculty promotion, tenure and awards

Promotions and Tenure
Several IU Northwest faculty members received approval for promotion in the 2024-25 academic year by the Indiana University Board of Trustees. Their promotions are effective July 1, 2024. Tenure is effective July 1, 2025.
Tenure Status
- Yllka Azemi, Business and Economics
- Scott Hudnall, Library
- Margaret Pollak, Anthropology
Promotion to Professor
- Nicole Anslover, History
- Kristin Huysken, Geosciences
- David Parnell, History
Promotion to Associate Professor
- Yllka Azemi, Business and Economics
- Margaret Pollak, Anthropology
Promotion to Associate Librarian
- Scott Hudnall, Library
Promotion to Clinical Associate Professor
- Tyra Robinson-Walker, Social Work
- Derek Walter, Fine Arts
Faculty and Academic Awards
IU Northwest professors are leading experts, award-winning educators and teacher scholars. To recognize their work, the campus was proud to distribute many teaching, research and service awards during the 2023-24 academic year.
Distinguished Research/Creative Activity Award
- Jonathyne Briggs, Professor of History
Distinguished Service Award
- Monica Solinas-Saunders, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice
Founder’s Day Teaching Award
- Eunjoo Kim, Assistant Professor of Education
Trustees’ Teaching Awards
- Nicole Anslover, Associate Professor of History
- Vesna Balac, Assistant Professor of Radiologic Sciences
- Natasha Brown, Associate Professor of Communication
- Jokima Hiller, Assistant Professor of Business
- Margaret Pollak, Assistant Professor of Anthropology
- Sharon Pratt, Associate Professor of Education
- Cecilia Villarruel, Assistant Professor of English
2024-25 Sabbatical Leaves
Congratulations to the following faculty who will be on sabbatical during the upcoming academic year. Their plans are as follows:
Olatunde Abiona, Associate Professor of Computer Information Systems
- Learn the development and teaching of high-performance computing deployment using Linux Clusters.
- Spend time at the International Center for Theoretical Physics in Trieste, Italy, to attend workshops and participate in activities related to high-performance computing, wireless communication security, microprocessor systems and more.
- Participate in the development and design of high-performance data centers using a supercomputer to process data.
Natasha Brown, Associate Professor of Communication Arts
- Work on a research project tentatively titled “Black women, social support and body image.” Black women are identified as a group at risk for poorer health outcomes when compared to other women. Collect data from at least 2,500 self-identified Black women regarding their experiences regarding social support and feelings regarding their body and body image.
- Learn how perceived levels of social support are related to how a woman accepts (or rejects) her body, as well as how often the individual engages in health-promoting activities.
Chae Young Chang, Associate Professor in the School of Public and Environmental Affairs
- Investigate the evolving perceptions of political efficacy and their subsequent effects on various modes and levels of political engagement through “Shifting Tide: Exploring the Political Polarization, Graphic Transformations and Their Impact in South Korea.”
- Establish a clear distinction between two key dimensions of political efficacy: internal and external efficacy in South Korea.
Jeremiah Hulsebos-Spofford, Associate Professor of Fine Arts
- Continue the body of work and research titled “Floating Monuments” by building new frameworks for public art, challenging conventional formats of production, representation and presentation.
- Work on two new collaborative works in the Floating Monument series that relate to underrepresented historical figures, lost architectures and content. Curate continued “pop-up” events that align with work already happening in communities currently engaged.
Jie Wang, Associate Professor of Computer Information Systems
- Develop innovative learning techniques to overcome a longstanding obstacle in machine learning, the vital importance of annotated data in predictive model training.
- Work on a software development project for improving teaching effectiveness and enhancing student performance on an individual basis.
