IU Northwest faculty promotion, tenure and awards

Faculty promotions, tenure and campus awards for the 2024-25 academic year

Faculty Jun 20, 2024

An aerial photo of a college campus with trees and buildings. The Indiana University Northwest campus is pictured from the air on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Photo by James Brosher/Indiana University) Promotions and Tenure

Several IU Northwest faculty members received approval for promotion in the 2024-25 academic year by the Indiana University Board of Trustees. Their promotions are effective July 1, 2024. Tenure is effective July 1, 2025.

Tenure Status

  • Yllka Azemi, Business and Economics
  • Scott Hudnall, Library
  • Margaret Pollak, Anthropology

Promotion to Professor

  • Nicole Anslover, History
  • Kristin Huysken, Geosciences
  • David Parnell, History

Promotion to Associate Professor

  • Yllka Azemi, Business and Economics
  • Margaret Pollak, Anthropology

Promotion to Associate Librarian

  • Scott Hudnall, Library

Promotion to Clinical Associate Professor

  • Tyra Robinson-Walker, Social Work
  • Derek Walter, Fine Arts

Faculty and Academic Awards

IU Northwest professors are leading experts, award-winning educators and teacher scholars. To recognize their work, the campus was proud to distribute many teaching, research and service awards during the 2023-24 academic year.

Distinguished Research/Creative Activity Award

  • Jonathyne Briggs, Professor of History

Distinguished Service Award

  • Monica Solinas-Saunders, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice

Founder’s Day Teaching Award

  • Eunjoo Kim, Assistant Professor of Education

Trustees’ Teaching Awards

  • Nicole Anslover, Associate Professor of History
  • Vesna Balac, Assistant Professor of Radiologic Sciences
  • Natasha Brown, Associate Professor of Communication
  • Jokima Hiller, Assistant Professor of Business
  • Margaret Pollak, Assistant Professor of Anthropology
  • Sharon Pratt, Associate Professor of Education
  • Cecilia Villarruel, Assistant Professor of English

2024-25 Sabbatical Leaves

Congratulations to the following faculty who will be on sabbatical during the upcoming academic year. Their plans are as follows:

Olatunde Abiona, Associate Professor of Computer Information Systems

  • Learn the development and teaching of high-performance computing deployment using Linux Clusters.
  • Spend time at the International Center for Theoretical Physics in Trieste, Italy, to attend workshops and participate in activities related to high-performance computing, wireless communication security, microprocessor systems and more.
  • Participate in the development and design of high-performance data centers using a supercomputer to process data.

Natasha Brown, Associate Professor of Communication Arts

  • Work on a research project tentatively titled “Black women, social support and body image.” Black women are identified as a group at risk for poorer health outcomes when compared to other women. Collect data from at least 2,500 self-identified Black women regarding their experiences regarding social support and feelings regarding their body and body image.
  • Learn how perceived levels of social support are related to how a woman accepts (or rejects) her body, as well as how often the individual engages in health-promoting activities.

Chae Young Chang, Associate Professor in the School of Public and Environmental Affairs

  • Investigate the evolving perceptions of political efficacy and their subsequent effects on various modes and levels of political engagement through “Shifting Tide: Exploring the Political Polarization, Graphic Transformations and Their Impact in South Korea.”
  • Establish a clear distinction between two key dimensions of political efficacy: internal and external efficacy in South Korea.

Jeremiah Hulsebos-Spofford, Associate Professor of Fine Arts

  • Continue the body of work and research titled “Floating Monuments” by building new frameworks for public art, challenging conventional formats of production, representation and presentation.
  • Work on two new collaborative works in the Floating Monument series that relate to underrepresented historical figures, lost architectures and content. Curate continued “pop-up” events that align with work already happening in communities currently engaged.

Jie Wang, Associate Professor of Computer Information Systems

  • Develop innovative learning techniques to overcome a longstanding obstacle in machine learning, the vital importance of annotated data in predictive model training.
  • Work on a software development project for improving teaching effectiveness and enhancing student performance on an individual basis.

IU 2030: Transformative Research and Creativity 

IU Northwest will engage in high-impact research and creative activity, advance knowledge, and improve the lives of people in Indiana and beyond.

