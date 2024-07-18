IU Northwest scholarship program established by Hard Rock Casino and The Urban League

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana presents an oversized guitar shaped check for $250,000 to the Urban League of Northwest Indiana to fund the scholarship program.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana and The Urban League of Northwest Indiana have united to support local high school graduates in their pursuit of earning a degree from Indiana University Northwest.

Through the partnership, graduates of any Gary-based high school are eligible to receive the “Do Well by Doing Good” scholarship, a fully funded, tuition-only scholarship for students working toward their associate or bachelor’s degree at IU Northwest.

On Wednesday, July 17, Matt Schuffert, President of Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, presented an oversized guitar shaped check for $250,000 to Vanessa Allen McCloud, President & CEO of the Urban League of Northwest Indiana to fund the program.

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana will serve as the scholarship funds’ Fiscal Agent and Scholarship Manager, gifting the funds to qualified IU Northwest students.

This remarkable initiative aims to assist Gary’s youth in achieving their educational goals by eliminating the financial obstacles related to college tuition. Recipients of this scholarship will have their IU Northwest tuition covered for up to four years, based on their FAFSA.

According to Schuffert, “Demonstrating to young people that their potential is limitless is what the ‘Do Well by Doing Good’ scholarship program is all about and Hard Rock is proud to play a role in making it happen.”

This scholarship not only grants access to higher education but also serves as a symbol of hope, demonstrating to young individuals that their potential is limitless.

“Research shows that a lack of finances can be a barrier to education for a large portion of first-generation and low-income college students,” McCloud said. “This generous donation from Hard Rock serves as a commitment to eliminating financial barriers for Gary students seeking to pursue their career goals.”

Through this collaboration, these entities are investing in the community’s future and empowering the upcoming generation of leaders.

“The transformative power of this gift is truly unmatched, as the lives it will propel and the opportunities it will provide will lead to many student success stories,” said Vicki Román-Lagunas, interim Chancellor of IU Northwest. “We could not be more grateful for Hard Rock’s and Urban League’s belief in the youth of Gary. These students are, without a doubt, our region’s future. This is a premier example of the good that occurs when community partners’ visions align.”

Scholarship Eligibility

Must be accepted as an incoming freshman pursuing a two or four-year degree at Indiana University Northwest

Students who graduated in 2024 from any Gary, Ind. high school (public, public charter, private, faith-based, or home-school)

Must have a 2.5 GPA or higher & be a Core 40 graduate

Must have completed 30 - 40 hours of community service/volunteerism

Must complete FASFA annually

Must maintain a 2.5 GPA annually at IU Northwest

Application Process

Create an account: https://ulofnwi.communityforce.com/CREATEACCOUNT.ASPX

Fill out all sections of the online application: https://ulofnwi.communityforce.com/

Upload your resume, transcript, IU Northwest acceptance letter, and proof of community service

Upload two letters of reference

Submit essay on topic listed in Community Force

Review the application

Submit the application

Visit https://ulofnwi.communityforce.com/ for more information about the “Do Well by Doing Good” scholarship program.

IU 2030: Student Success and Opportunity

IU Northwest will ensure the long-term success of all students while remaining grounded in our unique identity as an Hispanic-Serving Institution and as a Minority-Serving Institution, with a commitment to meeting the needs of our entire student body.

IU 2030: Service to our State and Beyond IU Northwest will improve the lives of the people and economic vitality of Northwest Indiana and beyond by fostering and strengthening collaborative relationships that promote, build and sustain the well-being of the campus and our communities.

About the Urban League of Northwest Indiana:

The Urban League of Northwest Indiana is the premier agency that supports and promotes neighborhood community collaborations towards the improvement, capacity building and awareness of citizens in areas of education, financial literacy, health/wellness, civic/civil leadership, and diversity throughout Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties which would encourage a better quality of life. Visit www.urbanleagueofnwi.org for more information.

About Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana:

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s $300 Million casino and entertainment destination officially opened to the public on Friday, May 14, 2021. Hard Rock’s premier 200,000-square foot entertainment complex features over 1300 slots and 80 table games. It has five food venues including Hard Rock Café, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest and a Constant Grind Coffee Shop. It also features a retail shop and a 1,954 Hard Rock Live performance venue.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.