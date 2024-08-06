IU Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence offering courses in art, music, health and more

Gary, Ind. — Indiana University Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE) is offering variety of non-credit courses and educational programs throughout August, September and October that aim to assist people of all ages to gain skills and enrich their lives as we face today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities.

CURE offers a variety of learning opportunities for all ages through its Community Garden, Senior University/Senior Planet, Reading Skills, and Adult Education programs.

CURE is now enrolling for the following programs:

For Senior University and Adult Education courses, register online at the link below or call 219-980-6907 unless otherwise noted.

Enroll in Senior & Adult Education Courses

Senior University: The Organ: Its Players and Place in Jazz History

6-7:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 29

Zoom meetings

Registration deadline: Noon, Aug. 23

Free and open to adults ages 55+

The organ has been a part of jazz since the 1920s. Join Billy Foster, jazz pianist and composer, as we explore organ styles, sounds and their place in jazz history. We will talk about and listen to historical and current organists such as Fats Waller and Count Basie, Jimmy Smith, Larry Young, Joey Defrancesco, Larry Goldings and many others.

IUN Community Garden: Fall Garden Clean-Up: How to Help Pollinators Thrive Through Winter

6-7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27

Zoom meeting

Registration deadline: Noon, August 26

Free and open to adults of all ages

Join Katie Hodgood, Program Director at Save the Dunes, for a live Zoom session on fall garden clean-up best practices to support pollinators. You’ll discover where pollinators go during the winter months and how your garden can play a critical role in their survival. You’ll also learn some tips on additional elements you can add to make your garden even more pollinator-friendly this winter.

Senior Planet: Online RX Drug Resources

2-3:15 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28

In-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: Noon, Aug. 14

Free and open to adults ages 60+

This presentation offers an overview of useful online drug resources. You’ll learn about MedlinePlus, a reputable website that provides information about the uses and side effects of prescription medications, as well as other health topics. You’ll also learn about GoodRX, FamilyWize and SingleCare, helpful tools for understanding drug costs, comparing pharmacy prices and finding discounts and coupons.

Senior Planet: Exploring RX Drug Resources Online

10-11:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6

In-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: Noon, Aug. 23

Free and open to adults ages 60+

The internet offers many prescription drug resources – if you know where to look! During this hands-on workshop, you’ll learn to find reliable information about drugs on MedlinePlus. You’ll also use websites for comparing prices at different pharmacies and searching for coupons. This workshop will take place in an IUN computer lab.

Senior Planet: Saving Money with Tech

2-3:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11

In-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: Noon, Aug. 28

Free and open to adults ages 60+

The internet can open a new world for saving money and managing your finances. This presentation introduces online banking and goes over how to keep your financial information safe. You’ll also learn about online shopping and explore some digital resources for saving money on entertainment, prescription drugs and everyday items.

Senior Planet: Mobile Health Apps

1-2:15 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16

In-person at the Banta Center, Valparaiso

Registration deadline: Noon, Sept. 3

Free and open to adults ages 60+

Did you know that your smartphone is also a powerful health tool? This presentation introduces common health apps, like the iPhone’s built-in app and the Google Fit app. You’ll learn about using the app’s step counter, as well as integrating information from other popular health and fitness apps. You’ll also learn the benefits of saving your medical ID.

Adult Ed/Senior U: Solving the Medicare Puzzle with SHIP

12-1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18

Concurrent: Zoom and in-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: Noon, Sept. 4

Free and open to adults of all ages

Join Megan Rogers, Northwest Region Supervisor for SHIP (State Health Insurance Program), at IUN or on Zoom to learn about Medicare’s various parts and how SHIP can help you put the pieces together and make informed health insurance decisions that optimize access to care and benefits. This session will discuss Medicare Part A, Part B, Part D, Medigap and Advantage Plans, and will explore how SHIP empowers, educates and assists Medicare-eligible individuals, their families and caregivers through objective outreach, counseling and training.

Register by phone at 219-980-6978.

Senior Planet: Online Health Resources at a Glance

10-11:15 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 19

In-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: Noon, Sept. 5

Free and open to adults ages 60+

The internet can be an excellent source for learning more about your or a loved one’s health. This presentation will introduce you to the topics and tools offered on two reputable websites, MedlinePlus and Mayo Clinic. You’ll also learn how to evaluate health-related information online.

Senior Planet: MyChart

2-3:15 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23

In-person at the Crown Point Community Library

Registration deadline: Noon, Sept. 9

Free and open to adults ages 60+

Has your doctor or healthcare provider ever mentioned MyChart? Come learn about this electronic health-record portal that works both in a web browser and app. We’ll go over how MyChart can help you keep all your health information in one place, communicate with your providers, and have a virtual visit. You’ll also learn about the portal’s privacy and security features.

Adult Ed/Senior U: Asthma Self-Management & Self-Care

12-1:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27

Concurrent: Zoom and in-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: Sept. 15 for in-person; Sept. 25 for Zoom

Free and open to adults of all ages

Asthma is a chronic disease that affects the lungs. People can experience various levels of breathing difficulties when it comes to asthma. This educational segment will help you understand asthma, how to effectively control it with medication, management tools and good health habits. We will also discuss the importance of developing asthma action plans, environment assessments and accessing valuable, trusted resources.

Register by phone at 219-980-6978.

Adult Ed/Senior U: Think Before You Share: Protect Yourself from Misinformation in US Elections 2024

1-2:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1

In-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: Noon, September 17

Free and open to adults of all ages

With Election Day 2024 around the corner, it can be difficult to distinguish between biased news stories and coverage, artificial intelligence (AI) and deep fakes on social media. It often affects our choices for candidates running in local, state and national offices. Presented through a non-partisan lens by Nico Casas, librarian from IU Northwest, learn how to identify misinformation on the web through lateral reading techniques. This session will include viewing news on popular social media networks, recognizing deep fakes, AI and tools professional fact-checkers use.

Register by phone at 219-980-6978.

Senior University: Preserving History through Multimedia Art

3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30

In-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: Noon, Sept. 18

Free and open to adults ages 55+

Join Jessica Renslow, multimedia specialist, for this 5-part, in-person series to learn how to preserve personal/local history through multimedia art. Multimedia art combines different content types such as images, text, audio, video and/or animation into a single work of art. In this class, participants will learn the basics of color theory, graphic design, video editing and audio editing. These skills will be used to create a multimedia work of art, which participants can choose to present at a public showcase in spring 2025. Activities are made possible in part by South Shore Arts and the Indiana Arts Commission, which receives support from the State of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Senior University: Introduction to Computers

10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Fridays, Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25

In-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: Noon, Sept. 19

Free and open to adults ages 55+

If you are interested in learning the basics of operating a personal computer (PC), or could use a refresher, then this is the series for you! Led by Chelsea Whittington, this in-person series will introduce those with little to no knowledge about computer use to the fundamentals while also providing a refresher for computer users with more experience. Participants will learn to identify the primary parts of a computer, understand commonly used terms, access basic programs such as Microsoft Word and the internet and gain new tips and tricks!

Senior Planet: Saving Money with Tech

2-3:15 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7

In-person at the Crown Point Community Library

Registration deadline: Noon, Sept. 23

Free and open to adults ages 60+

The internet can open a new world for saving money and managing your finances. This presentation introduces online banking and goes over how to keep your financial information safe. You’ll also learn about online shopping and explore some digital resources for saving money on entertainment, prescription drugs and everyday items.

Reading Skills Programs

Schedule and cost varies

Programs for all grade levels

This popular program is now enrolling for fall! Offered in partnership with the Institute of Reading Development, programs are specifically designed to give students the skills, motivation and individual support they need in each grade level. Students attend weekly classes that build skills and provide great experiences with terrific books. Between classes, students practice reading and complete fun, interactive lessons that develop core skills and build confidence.

Enroll and learn more

Adult Education: Fundamental Courses

24/7 Access; All classes start new every month

Cost varies; Courses for adults and young adults/teens

Online fundamental courses are informative, fun and convenient. Fundamental courses include instructor-led courses and self-paced tutorials. Instructor-led courses run for six weeks with monthly start dates and feature an instructor-moderated discussion board so that you can interact with your classmates. Self-paced tutorials are designed for completely independent learning, without instructor moderation, and can be started at any time. Complete any course entirely from home, at any time of the day or night. Popular courses include Speed Spanish, Accounting Fundamentals, Introduction to Microsoft Excel and A to Z Grant Writing.

Enroll, learn more or view all Fundamental courses

Adult Education: Career Training Programs

24/7 Access; Start at any time

Cost varies; Courses for adults

The online, open-enrollment Career Training Programs are designed to provide the skills necessary to acquire professional-level positions for many in-demand occupations. Our programs are designed by a team of professionals from each respective field, providing you with effective web-based learning programs. Instructors/mentors are actively involved in your online learning experience, responding to any questions or concerns, encouraging and motivating you to succeed.

Enroll, learn more or view all Career Training Programs

Adult Education: Comprehensive Career Tracks

24/7 Access; Start dates vary

Cost varies; Courses for adults

These online Career Track programs offer students a chance to hone their skills in a variety of professions—from the arts to healthcare to web development. All programs are available in a self-paced format and have opportunities for national certification, externship placement and/or career support.

Enroll, learn more or view all Comprehensive Career Tracks

About the Center for Urban and Regional Excellence

The Center for Urban and Regional Excellence at Indiana University Northwest engages the university and the community in partnerships that jointly formulate programs and policies to support thriving Northwest Indiana communities. The Center works collaboratively with organizations in all sectors to address challenges and co-create solutions in diverse areas including economic development, government efficiency, nonprofit leadership development, public safety, transportation policy, environmental sustainability, health disparities, and arts and culture.