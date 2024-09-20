IU Northwest celebrates cultural and intellectual diversity at the 20th anniversary of the Diversity Landmark Wall of Fame

Shontrai Irving, IU alumnus (left) and Dr. Mark Sperling (right) present plaques in front of the Diversity Landmark Wall of Fame.at IU Northwest.

Indiana University Northwest’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs (ODEMA) will host a celebration for the 20th anniversary of the Diversity Landmark Wall of Fame at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 in the campus’s Moraine Student Center.

The commemoration will include an official proclamation from the City of Gary, presented by Michael Suggs, Chief Operating Officer for the City of Gary. Additional remarks will be given by Ken Coopwood, founder of the Diversity Landmark Wall; Rashad Nelms, Vice President for the IU Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Ken Iwama, former IU Northwest Chancellor and current Vice President for Regional Campuses and Online Education; Vicki Román-Lagunas, interim Chancellor of IU Northwest; and additional officials and student representatives.

The Diversity Wall of Fame encapsulates 32 famous and original quotes related to institutional belonging, equity and inclusivity that submitted over the last two decades by IU Northwest students, staff, faculty, alumni and community members.

The wall serves as a tangible reminder of the campus’s long-standing commitment to respecting cultural and intellectual diversity.

“Over the last twenty years, thousands of individuals who have been on the IU Northwest campus have been impacted, uplifted and inspired by these quotes,” James Wallace, Director of ODEMA said. “This wall continues to create a welcoming and inclusive campus environment where, in the words of former IU President Herman B Wells, ‘all can thrive and do their best work.’”

Annually, quotations are submitted to ODEMA and are vetted by members of the campus’s Diversity Advisory Council. The campus celebrates these submissions in an annual reminder of that commitment.

If you are interested in submitting a quote to be considered for future placement on the wall, please contact Sandra Carr, Diversity Specialist, at sancarr@iu.edu.

The 20th anniversary event is free and open to the public.

RSVP Here