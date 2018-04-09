IU Northwest to renovate Anderson Library Plaza

The renovation of the one-acre plaza, which will begin in late spring 2018, will include additional greenspace, various seating options with nearby power receptacles to enable charging of laptops and phones, as well as accessible ramps.

Indiana University Northwest received IU Board of Trustees approval on Friday, April 6, to proceed with the renovation of the Anderson Library/Conference Center Plaza, located north of the library.

The focal point of the plaza is the current sunken courtyard, which will be repurposed into a paved seating area with a performance stage and a shade structure, providing the campus and community with an additional performance venue.

The use of the plaza space will be encouraged by landscape and architectural lighting providing a unique aesthetic as well as safety. An estimated 7,500 square feet of hardscape will be removed and converted into greenspace.

“After nearly forty years, it is time for a more contemporary and much greener approach to the core of our campus,” said Chancellor William J. Lowe. “We look forward to having more greenspace, convenient seating and a versatile performance area, which will renew our Anderson Library Plaza as an attractive focus for study, co-curricular activity or simply relaxing.”

The renovated plaza is anticipated to open for the fall 2018 semester.