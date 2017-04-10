IU Northwest welcomes Vicki Roman-Lagunas, Ph.D., as new executive vice chancellor for academic affairs

Vicki Román-Lagunas has been appointed as the executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at IU Northwest, effective July 3, 2017.

Indiana University Northwest will welcome Vicki Román-Lagunas, Ph.D., to its executive team.

Román-Lagunas, who is acting provost and professor of Spanish at Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU) in Chicago, will begin her appointment as the executive vice chancellor for academic affairs on July 3.

As second-in-command to the university president, Román-Lagunas oversaw the 35 departments of Academic Affairs at NEIU, where she was first appointed in 1996 as an assistant professor of Spanish and women’s studies and held a variety of senior-level administrative positions during her tenure there.

With 21 years of experience in faculty and administrative positions, Román-Lagunas is known for her passion for higher education administration and talent for collaborative leadership.

In her new role, Román-Lagunas aims to continue IU Northwest’s traditions of commitment to civic engagement, community engagement, and unwavering support for learning, teaching and scholarship.

“I am honored to have been asked to serve as IU Northwest’s next executive vice chancellor, and I look forward to working with the entire university community to continue providing an excellent education to our students and ensuring their success,” Román-Lagunas said.

Román-Lagunas will exercise broad responsibilities for all aspects of the academic and student dimensions of the campus in coordination with Chancellor William J. Lowe and other university leaders. In her role, she will serve as an active and substantive contributor to the strategic direction of academic programs, continuous strengthening of academic excellence and effective day-to-day operation of the IU Northwest campus, as well as the advancement of Indiana University.

“Dr. Román-Lagunas comes from a university which serves a very diverse student population, similar to that of IU Northwest. Her experience in this realm will serve IU Northwest well, as we work to deliver a relevant and rigorous educational experience for our students,” Lowe said.

“In addition,” Lowe added, “Dr. Román-Lagunas has substantive experience in areas that are integral to the chief academic officer role,” said Lowe, “including strategic planning, Higher Learning Commission accreditation, faculty affairs, curricular leadership, governance, and financial management.”

Román-Lagunas earned her Ph.D. in Latin American Literature and Culture from Florida State University and graduate and undergraduate degrees in Spanish from University of Arizona and College of William and Mary.