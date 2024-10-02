Skip to main content
IU Northwest celebration to benefit student scholarships set for Nov. 14

Event to honor the past, embrace our present-day successes and forge ahead to a bright future

Community Oct 2, 2024
A graphic that says an evening at the orchard.
IU Northwest Presents: An Evening at the Orchard will take place at County Line Orchard at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

Indiana University Northwest is proud to announce the return of its annual signature fundraising event, in celebration of student scholarships, set for 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at County Line Orchard (Hobart, Indiana).

The event, IU Northwest Presents: An Evening at the Orchard, will celebrate recent campus accomplishments, highlight today’s exciting initiatives and look to tomorrow where the campus will continue to illuminate bright future for more students.

“We are excited to bring together IU Northwest alumni, community partners, faculty and staff to celebrate our students’ successes as we reconnect and recommit around our foundational pillars of student success, transformative research and service to state,” IU Northwest interim Chancellor Vicki Román-Lagunas said.

The event will include dinner and cocktails, inspirational remarks from campus leadership and unparalleled networking with the region’s leading professionals all at an extraordinary venue.

Tickets are $200 for an individual or $1,600 for a table of eight with proceeds directed to student scholarships in the IU Northwest Development Fund.

“We are grateful to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, An Evening at the Orchard title sponsor, for their continued commitment to enriching the lives of our students and this region’s future,” Román-Lagunas said.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Ed Briscoe, Director of Development, at edbris@iu.edu.

Learn more or purchase tickets here

A graphic with two students in graduation caps.

IU 2030: Student Success and Opportunity
IU Northwest will ensure the long-term success of all students while remaining grounded in our unique identity as an Hispanic-Serving Institution and as a Minority-Serving Institution, with a commitment to meeting the needs of our entire student body.

