Groups Scholars paving way for first-generation students

IU Northwest Groups Scholars (from left-to-right) Gianna Maneno, Miriam Ahmad and Mina Mahmood hold their awards from the first annual Groups Scholars banquet on May 3, 2024.

Miriam Ahmad didn’t think college was for her. The COVID-19 pandemic sapped her motivation in school, and she didn’t believe she could do anything worthwhile. Her parents didn’t have degrees. Why should she?

Then, through the mail, Ahmad learned about Indiana University Northwest’s upcoming events for prospective students. After some urging from her mother, she attended one of them.

She listened to Antoine Hawkins, the campus’s Groups Scholars Coordinator, speak about Groups Scholars, an all-inclusive program for first-generation college students.

“I thought ‘this could be good,’” Ahmad said. “I couldn’t really make up any more excuses.”

Fast forward a few years, Ahmad is now an active member in the IU Northwest community, double majoring in health services management and health services administration. She even founded her own student organization, the RedHawk Orchestra Club, where musicians can play their instruments and come together in a safe space.

“Groups Scholars has helped me become a more prepared, positive and thriving individual,” she said. “I started my own music club. I volunteer at a lot of events — all because I had the backing of Group Scholars, Antoine Hawkins, wonderful people in my classes and the Student Advising Center.”

What is Groups Scholars?

Groups Scholars is more than your average financial aid offering. The program is comprehensive, with resources for financial, academic and social wellness. Hawkins said it’s all about giving students the support they need to be well-rounded — and succeed.

“We look at the whole student and everything they’re involved in,” Hawkins said. “The program follows them throughout the academic year and all four years they’re here on campus.”

Groups Scholars Daisy Martinez (left) and Jasmine Strietelmeier (right) pack food at the Sojourner Truth House in Gary, Indiana during Groups Scholars Day. For incoming students, the Groups Scholars program begins the summer of their freshman year. During this time, the program is full of social opportunities and community engagement. By the end of summer, Groups Scholars have already earned six college credits, not to mention fond memories of field trips and guest speakers.

While the first summer provides a robust experience, the support doesn’t stop there. Groups Scholars are supported through their entire four-year degree with a wide range of resources and community events.

“We have workshops throughout the academic year, and we bring in guest speakers,” Hawkins said. “We meet monthly and give them an opportunity to reconnect. For students to really be successful, they have to have a sense of belonging.”

Building a successful program

Hawkins, a first-generation college student himself, encountered numerous challenges as he worked to build the Groups Scholars program. The financial commitment was one of the toughest.

“We feed students every day. We also give them a $500 stipend to put in their pocket. They get laptops and other school supplies,” Hawkins said. “It’s a huge financial investment by the university.”

But the work has been worth it, especially after evaluating the tremendous student success the Scholars have experienced.

Now in its third year, IU Northwest’s Groups Scholars retention rates are near 90% after a student’s first year and average 80% after the second.

Groups Scholars Coordinator Antoine Hawkins (left) and Xochilth Villa (right) pose for a picture outside the Indiana State House on Feb. 19, 2024, on LEAD (Legislative Education and Advocacy Day) Day.

Building a sense of belonging

At its core, Groups Scholars is all about belonging. To be successful, Hawkins recognizes students need a community where they feel at ease. Although the program is only a few years old, participants are already taking ownership of their community.

For her part, Ahmad has created a club where any student can find their own sense of belonging. Beyond that, she said Groups Scholars has encouraged her to stop holding herself back and never deny herself the opportunity to grow.

“If I can open up the student’s eyes to the world and get them to see something that’s bigger than right here, then I want to have that opportunity,” Hawkins said. “I’m just really excited for the program and the possibilities.”

As someone who initially wanted to forego higher education, Ahmad now encourages everyone to give it a try.

“You’ll meet all kinds of wonderful people, join all sorts of crazy fun organizations (or start your own) and go through so many wonderful life experiences,” she said. “It might be a lot of work lifting yourself off the ground, but you have to start somewhere.”

Who knew, for Ahmad, getting off the ground would all start with a letter in the mail and a recruitment presentation.

Ready to take a leap? Learn more about Groups Scholars

IU 2030: Student Success and Opportunity

IU Northwest will ensure the long-term success of all students while remaining grounded in our unique identity as an Hispanic-Serving Institution and as a Minority-Serving Institution, with a commitment to meeting the needs of our entire student body.