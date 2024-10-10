Fall galleries feature renowned photographer Jon Lowenstein, Chicago Printmakers Collaborative

Photograph from Jon Lowenstein’s Shadow Lives exhibit. In the photo is a family meeting and kissing through the border fence at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California.

Gary, Ind. — The School of the Arts at Indiana University Northwest will host two gallery exhibits this fall.

Documentarian photographer Jon Lowenstein will exhibit photographs documenting real experiences from the migrant trail.

The additional exhibit will highlight the work of 30 international printmakers from the Chicago Printmakers Collaborative (CPC) as they present their work affected by the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shadow Lives by Jon Lowenstein

Shadow Lives is a decades-long documentation of the experiences of undocumented Latin Americans in the United States. The collection shows the real stories of the people on the migrant trail between Central America and the United States.

Lowenstein’s extensive body of work has been featured in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Newsweek and internationally by United Kingdom’s Channel 4.

Shadow Lives will run from Oct. 10 through Nov. 14 in the School of the Arts Gallery of the Arts and Sciences Building. An artist talk and reception is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Multifarious Duplications by Chicago Printmakers Collaborative

Multifarious Duplications is a collaborative show with the Chicago Printmakers Collaborative (CPC).

Art from the Multifarious Duplications exhibit. Deborah Morris Lader, Current Sea, lithograph with chine colle.The works are part of a project, “CPC 30/2020,” that the CPC embarked on in 2020 to celebrate its 30th year. This special folio is an exchange project featuring 30 international artists who has been affiliated with the studio.

As artists began their editions, the pandemic shut down their community and university presses, leaving these printmakers stranded and distressed. But they persevered and created poignant work that reflected this challenging moment in our shared history with a wide range of raw honest images.

The title of this exhibition is about the variety of processes used to create art prints, which in this case happen to be reproductions.

Multifarious Duplications runs Oct. 10 through Nov. 7 in the Gallery for Contemporary Art, located in the Savannah Center. A special talk by the CPC founder Deborah Morris-Lader will be given at 4 p.m. on Oct. 28, with a reception to follow.

The IU Northwest campus is home to two art galleries:

The School of the Arts Gallery is located in the Arts and Sciences Building (2nd Floor) at 3415 Broadway Gary, Indiana

The Gallery for Contemporary Art is located in the Savannah Center at 65 W. 33rd Ave., Gary, Indiana.

Both galleries’ viewing hours are Monday through Thursday from 12-5 p.m.

For more information, email iunsoa@iu.edu.