IU Northwest to host Fall Open House on October 26

Prospective and admitted students invited to learn more about admissions, enrollment and benefits of attending IU Northwest

Community Oct 1, 2024

A group of students stands in front of a building. IU Northwest will host a Fall Open House on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Indiana University Northwest is hosting an Open House Saturday, Oct. 26, introducing both prospective and incoming students and their families to everything the Northwest campus has to offer.

Attendees will learn about IU Northwest’s more than 70 degree programs designed to prepare students for today’s in-demand careers. They will also discover the vibrant student life, meet current students, faculty and staff and so much more. Attending the Open House also fulfills a 21st Century Scholarship Requirement.

The event will take place in the Savannah Center Gymnasium from 9 a.m. to noon. Parking will be free.

During the event, participants will be able to:

  • Apply for admission for free
  • Take a campus tour
  • Meet students, faculty and academic advisors
  • Learn about financial aid, scholarships and degree programs
  • Explore athletics, student life and more
  • Win free swag

IU Northwest offers a wide range of degree programs in the classroom and online to local students seeking to complete their Indiana University education close to home. IU Northwest’s academic units include the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Health and Human Services, the School of Business and Economics, the School of the Arts and the School of Education.

Registration is required.

REGISTER HERE

