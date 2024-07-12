Registration open for NextGen Entrepreneurship camp at Indiana University Northwest

A classroom of future business students sits during the 2023 Summer Bridge Program at IU Northwest.

Are you a high school junior or senior who wants to pursue business? Spend a few days at Indiana University Northwest learning from business experts on the concepts of starting and running a business and share your ideas with local business leaders.

IU Northwest’s Business Academy, in the School of Business and Economics, is now registering students for its NextGen Entrepreneurship Camp, presented in collaboration with the Black Chamber of Commerce of Northwest Indiana. The program is sponsored by Strack & Van Til, People’s Bank, and Nipsco.

NextGen Entrepreneurship Camp

Classes: July 18 & July 22-25 from 10 am. to 2:30 p.m.

Pitch Competition: July 27 at 2 p.m.

Open to high school upperclassmen, the multi-day camp will introduce budding business leaders to the concepts of starting and running a business. It will end with a pitch competition in which teams will present their business idea and plan to a panel of local business leaders.

The camp is free; however, space is limited and registration is required.

“For decades, the IU Northwest School of Business and Economics has supported the local business community by offering our expertise and resources to the entrepreneurs and small business owners of Northwest Indiana,” said Jana Szostek, Director of the Business Academy. “We are proud to now expand our programming to assist local youth in their pursuit of becoming our region’s future business leaders.”

Register here

For questions, please contact Jana Szostek, Director of the Business Academy, at jaszoste@iu.edu or 219-980-6910.