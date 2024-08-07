IU Northwest joins First Scholars Network to advance, improve outcomes for first-generation college students

GARY, Ind. — FirstGen Forward, formerly the Center for First-generation Student Success, recently announced Indiana University Northwest as a member of the national network.

IU Northwest was selected as one of eighty new member institutions due to the campus’s demonstrated commitment to improving experiences and advancing success for first-generation college students.

Powered by FirstGen Forward, the Network provides a three-phase approach to scaling holistic first-generation student success by engaging and empowering higher education institutions to transform the first-generation student experience, advance academic and co-curricular outcomes and build more inclusive institutional structures.

“Student success for all is central to our mission, however, with forty percent of our students being the first in their family to attend and graduate from college, our campus realizes the pivotal role that we play in transforming the lives of these students,” said Dorothy Frink, IU Northwest interim Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs. “It is our campus’s distinct honor to help our first-generation students realize their potential and envision their future.”

To date, 429 higher education institutions, including two statewide systems, have entered the FirstGen Forward Network, which is represented in 49 states and the District of Columbia.

“We are pleased to welcome IU Northwest into the FirstGen Forward Network,” said Sarah E. Whitley, Executive Vice President of FirstGen Forward. “Through the application process, it was evident that IU Northwest is not only taking steps to serve first-generation students but is prepared to make a long-term commitment and employ strategies that foster an environment of success for this important population.”

As a Network Member, interested faculty and staff are afforded opportunities to engage with peer institutions also working to create environments that improve the experiences and success of first-generation students and will participate in monthly calls, professional development, goal setting, blog development, annual reporting and more.

After successful completion of the Network Member phase, institutions may progress to the second phase, First-gen Forward Network Leader, in which institutions receive an evidence-based and research-supported framework of actionable priorities supported through monthly workshops; diagnostic tools providing critical institutional insight; robust data sharing as part of the national Postsecondary Data Partnership; guidance of expert coaches along each step of the experience; and more.

Ultimately, all Network institutions strive for national leadership as a FirsGen Forward Network Champion.

“Being named as a Network Member in the FirstGen Forward Network is an exciting opportunity for IU Northwest to join a dedicated community of professionals prepared to share evidence-based practices and resources, troubleshoot challenges, generate knowledge and continue to advance the success of first-generation students across the country,” said Maurice Jones, CEO of FirstGen Forward. “We are excited to see a groundswell of activity from the Class of 2024 Network Members and know IU Northwest will be a significant contributor.”

To learn more about FirstGen Forward and the Network, visit firstgenforward.org.

About FirstGen Forward

FirstGen Forward™, formerly the Center for First-generation Student Success, partners with higher education, philanthropy, business, the public sector and others to catalyze first-generation student success in education, career and life.