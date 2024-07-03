IU Northwest’s CURE offers summer courses in reading, gardening, technology and more

Gary, Ind. — Indiana University Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE) offers a variety of non-credit courses and educational programs that aim to assist people of all ages gain skills and enrich their lives as we face today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities.

CURE offers a variety of learning opportunities through its Reading Skills, Community Garden, Senior University/Senior Planet and Adult Education programs.

CURE is now enrolling for the following programs:

Reading Skills Programs

Schedule and cost vary

Programs for all grade levels

This popular program is now enrolling for summer! Offered in partnership with the Institute of Reading Development, programs are specifically designed to give students the skills, motivation and individual support they need in each grade level. Students attend weekly classes that build skills and provide great experiences with terrific books. Between classes, students practice reading and complete fun, interactive lessons that develop core skills and build confidence.

Enroll or learn more

Senior Planet: Affordable Home Internet

1-2:15 p.m., Monday, July 15

In-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: Noon, July 1

Free and open to adults ages 60+

Having home internet can help you save money, look for a job, connect with others, make everyday tasks easier and much more! This lecture covers basic information you need to know when signing up for home internet service so you can understand all your options. You’ll also learn about resources for finding low-cost programs from internet service providers across the country. This Senior Planet from AARP class is being offered through the Senior Planet licensing program.

Register online

All others can call 219-980-6907.

Senior University: Smartphones IV for Androids

2-4 p.m., Tuesdays, July 16, 23 and 30

Concurrent: Zoom and in-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: Noon, July 1

Free and open to adults ages 55+

If you’ve taken Smartphones I, II and III, then get ready because the advanced Android smartphone course you’ve been waiting for is now open for enrollment! In this concurrent series, Brittany Taylor will teach participants how to use emojis, bitmojis, memojis and QR codes, as well as how to create flyers and memes with their Android smartphones.

Register online

All others can call 219-980-6907.

IUN Community Garden: Vermicomposting: How to Build and Use a Worm Compost Bin

12-1 p.m., Wednesday, July 17

In-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: Noon, July 3

Free and open to adults of all ages

Rebecca Koetz, Purdue Extension Educator — Urban Agriculture, will demonstrate how to build a worm compost bin and display an established bin. She will also discuss how to maintain a bin, feed the worms, use the compost and more. Participants will receive a supply list for building a bin and will have the option to take home red wriggler worms (those wishing to take home worms should bring a small opaque container with air holes in the lid).

Register online

All others can call 219-980-6978.

Senior Planet: Getting Started with Zoom

2-3:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 24

In-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: Noon, July 10

Free and open to adults ages 60+

Ready to start using Zoom? Then come to this hands-on workshop and to get signed up for a free, basic Zoom account. Additionally, you’ll learn how to schedule a meeting and share the details with the people you want to invite. This workshop will walk through the steps using Zoom in a web browser and will take place in an IU Northwest computer lab.

Prerequisite: Please note that you need an email address to create a Zoom account. Please come ready with your email username and password so that you can access your email during the workshop. This Senior Planet from AARP class is being offered through the Senior Planet licensing program.

Register online

All others can call 219-980-6907.

Senior Planet: Hosting a Zoom Meeting

2-3:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 31

In-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: Noon, July 17

Free and open to adults ages 60+

Curious about how to use Zoom meeting features as a host? In this hands-on workshop, we’ll cover the most commonly used Zoom meeting controls. We’ll review how to mute and unmute participants, request that participants turn on their video, rename participants, transfer files and share screens. Whether you’ve hosted Zoom meetings, or you are brand new to it, come practice and build your confidence and skills! This workshop will take place in an IU Northwest computer lab.

Prerequisite: You must already have a Zoom account. Please bring your Zoom username and password to sign in to the account. This Senior Planet from AARP class is being offered through the Senior Planet licensing program.

Register online

All others can call 219-980-6907.

Senior Planet: How to Choose a New Computer

11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Tuesday, August 6

In-person at IU Northwest

Registration deadline: Noon, July 23

2-3:15 p.m., Monday, August 19

In-person at Crown Point Community Library

Registration Deadline: Noon, August 5

Free and open to adults ages 60+

Looking for a new computer? This informational session addresses some of the most common questions surrounding how to choose a new computer: Where to start? What’s a reliable brand? How much should you budget? What technical specifications? We will also cover operating systems and compare alternatives to the traditional computer, e.g., tablets and Chromebooks. This Senior Planet from AARP class is being offered through the Senior Planet licensing program.

Register online

All others can call 219-980-6907.

Adult Education: Fundamental Courses

24/7 Access; All classes start new every month

Cost varies; Courses for adults and young adults/teens

Online fundamental courses are informative, fun, and convenient. Fundamental courses include instructor-led courses and self-paced tutorials. Instructor-led courses run for six weeks with monthly start dates and feature an instructor-moderated discussion board so that you can interact with your classmates. Self-paced tutorials are designed for completely independent learning, without instructor moderation, and can be started at any time. Complete any course entirely from home, at any time of the day or night. Popular courses include Speed Spanish, Accounting Fundamentals, Introduction to Microsoft Excel and A to Z Grant Writing.

Enroll, learn more, or view all Fundamental courses

Adult Education: Career Training Programs

24/7 Access; Start at any time

Cost varies; Courses for adults

The online, open-enrollment Career Training Programs are designed to provide the skills necessary to acquire professional-level positions for many in-demand occupations. Our programs are designed by a team of professionals from each respective field, providing you with effective web-based learning programs. Instructors/mentors are actively involved in your online learning experience, responding to any questions or concerns, encouraging and motivating you to succeed.

Enroll, learn more, or view all Career Training Programs

Adult Education: Comprehensive Career Tracks

24/7 Access; Start dates vary

Cost varies; Courses for adults

These online Career Track programs offer students a chance to hone their skills in a variety of professions—from the arts to healthcare to web development. All programs are available in a self-paced format and have opportunities for national certification, externship placement and/or career support.

Enroll, learn more, or view all Comprehensive Career Tracks

About the Center for Urban and Regional Excellence

The Center for Urban and Regional Excellence at Indiana University Northwest engages the university and the community in partnerships that jointly formulate programs and policies to support thriving Northwest Indiana communities. The Center works collaboratively with organizations in all sectors to address challenges and co-create solutions in diverse areas including economic development, government efficiency, nonprofit leadership development, public safety, transportation policy, environmental sustainability, health disparities, and arts and culture.