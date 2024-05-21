IU Northwest named 2024 Best Adult Educational Institution in Northwest Indiana, Best University for Tech, Online and MBA degrees

Readers of The Times of Northwest Indiana and Northwest Indiana Business Magazine voted Indiana University Northwest a top university in the publications ‘Best of the Region’ and ‘Best of Business’ polls, respectively.

IU Northwest has been named:

2024 Best Adult Educational Institution in Northwest Indiana (The Times of Northwest Indiana)

(The Times of Northwest Indiana) 2024 Best University for a Technology Degree in Northwest Indiana and Michiana (Northwest Indiana Business Magazine)

(Northwest Indiana Business Magazine) 2024 Best University Online Degree Program in Northwest Indiana and Michiana (Northwest Indiana Business Magazine)

(Northwest Indiana Business Magazine) 2024 Best University to attain an MBA in Michiana (Northwest Indiana Business Magazine)

“It’s an honor to have IU Northwest receive so many accolades,” Chancellor Ken Iwama said. “What makes this even more significant is that these votes come directly from the greater Northwest Indiana and Michiana community. As an institution, we strive to be an engaged and collaborative community partner, and I’m thankful, as is evident through these awards, the community views us as a university which does just that.”

Honorees were chosen by readers in the publications’ online voting processes, which ran from February through April 2024. Hundreds of local businesses and organizations were recognized in multiple categories in two regions: Northwest Indiana and Michiana.

