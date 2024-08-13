IU Northwest’s Ryan Shelton Named CCAC Athletics Director of the Year

Indiana University Northwest athletics director Ryan Shelton was named the 2023-24 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) Athletics Director of the Year.

CHICAGO — The Indiana University Northwest athletics program has seen tremendous strategic growth in multiple areas over the past few years and for that, the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) has announced IU Northwest director of athletics Ryan Shelton as its 2023-2024 CCAC Athletics Director of the Year. The announcement was made Monday, Aug. 12, by the conference office.

Shelton was selected by a vote of his peers, the 11 other athletic directors in the conference.

“Ryan Shelton’s tenure at IU Northwest has been defined by many achievements and a steadfast commitment to the development of student-athletes,” stated CCAC Commissioner Jeff Schimmelpfennig. “His innovative approach to athletic administration, his ability to cultivate an environment where student-athletes can thrive and his strategic planning and resourcefulness have been pivotal in the continued growth and success IU Northwest has seen over the past few years.”

Shelton came to IU Northwest as a marketing and communications specialist before adding head women’s basketball coaching responsibilities in 2007. Taking over a program on the verge of being canceled indefinitely, he turned it into an eight-time 20-win and four-time NAIA national tournament-qualifying program over the next 13 seasons.

Four years prior to stepping down as the basketball coach, Shelton also transitioned from his communications role to become the director of athletics, a position which he has held for the past seven years. Since then, the program has steadily risen, including the successful transition from being an NAIA-independent program to a member of the CCAC.

This past year, Shelton completed a three-year strategic plan to advance the department’s operating budget, which has resulted in nearly tripling it during that timeframe. He has also implemented increased scholarships in five sports.

On the philanthropic side, Shelton has put forth successful proposals, which have resulted in $50,000 early on, to the program’s largest athletic gift in school history of $700,000. He also launched the department’s first golf outing fundraiser this summer.

These developments have led to the renovation of the Savannah Center gymnasium, locker rooms, coaches’ offices and training rooms. It has also led to a new athletic team resource room and an interactive Hall of Champions exhibit, which will officially open this fall.

Each of the seven IU Northwest athletic teams participated in community service projects last year and the student-athletes’ cumulative grade point average reached as high as 3.21 following the completion of the fall semester.

“Ryan’s commitment to athletic excellence, his belief in enriching student-athlete experiences and the countless athletic program accomplishments that have occurred is truly representative and reflective of all that the NAIA stands for and represents,” noted Interim Chancellor Vicki Román-Lagunas. “The philanthropy has helped to accelerate and amplify our athletic program, bringing an even greater level of pride, tradition and excellence to IU Northwest.”