IU Northwest Business Academy offers monthly presentations for small business owners, entrepreneurs

Indiana University Northwest’s Business Academy, in the School of Business and Economics, has upcoming speaker series, workshops and camps to assist local small business owners and entrepreneurs.

New this year is the IU Northwest NextGen Entrepreneurial Camp, open to Gary-based rising junior and senior high school students. The multi-day camp will introduce budding business leaders to the concepts of starting and running a business.

“For decades, the IU Northwest School of Business and Economics has supported the local business community by offering our expertise and resources to the entrepreneurs and small business owners of Northwest Indiana,” said Jana Szostek, Director of the Business Academy. “We are proud to now expand our programming to assist local youth in their pursuit of becoming our region’s future business leaders.”

Upcoming Business Academy Events

The Calculated CEO: Grant Writing Workshop

July 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. & July 23 from 6-9 p.m.

John W. Anderson Library Conference Center, room 105

A two-day hands-on grant writing workshop to help business leaders master the key components of preparing a grant application. Topics covered include: developing an MOU, grant writing basics, volunteer recruitment planning, making your case for support, effective storytelling methods and donor retention strategies.

This event qualifies for nine points toward CFRE certification. The cost to participate is $45. Registration is required.

Register here

This event is sponsored in part by the Legacy Foundation.

NextGen Entrepreneurial Camp

Classes: July 18 & July 22 – 25 from 10 am. to 2:30 p.m.

Pitch Competition: July 27 at 2 p.m.

Dunes Medical/Professional Building, room 1156

The Business Academy will host a multi-day camp for Gary-based rising junior and senior high school students who are interested in becoming future business leaders or entrepreneurs. The camp will focus on the concepts of starting and running a business by applying their learnings to establishing a business idea.

The camp will end with a pitch competition in which teams will present their business idea and plan to a panel of local business leaders.

The camp is free; however, space is limited and registration is required.

Register here

Obtaining a Business License in the City of Gary

August 8 from 6-7 p.m.

Dunes Medical/Professional Building, room 1156

Guest speaker Naté D. Walton of the City of Gary will share guidance on best practices and steps to obtaining a business license in the City of Gary.

This event is free. No registration is required.

Helping Small Businesses Start, Grow, Expand and Recover

August 23 from 2-3 p.m.

Dunes Medical/Professional Building, room 1156

Guest speaker Sharon Harvey of the US Small Business Administration will speak about ways to assist small businesses in their efforts to start, grow, expand and recover.

This event is free. No registration is required.

Business Speaker Series + Clinic

Dunes Medical/Professional Building, room 1156

The IU Northwest Business Academy will host a monthly business speakers series. Each event will begin with an hour-long presentation by a local business leader, followed by a clinic where attendees will receive one-on-one assistance from an individual with business ownership experience.

“We hope that this personalized, one-on-one guidance provided by local business leaders to rising entrepreneurs provides them with the resources, materials and most importantly the confidence they need to experience similar success,” Szostek said.

These events are free. No registration is required.

Personal Wellness for the Entrepreneur + Clinic: July 27 from 9 a.m. to noon

Guest speaker Kasee Smith of Zenblends will speak about healthy living, nutrition and stress management.

Determining the Value of Your Business + Clinic: August 24 from 9 a.m. to noon

Guest speaker Gabrielle Cubberly of Region Supply Group will speak about evaluating the value of your business.

Credit: Who Needs It? + Clinic: September 28 from 9 a.m. to noon

Guest speaker Terri Armand of RoyalT Credit Solutions will speak about securing and establishing credit for your business.

For questions, please contact Jana Szostek, Director of the Business Academy, at jaszoste@iu.edu or 219-980-6910.