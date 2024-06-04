The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc. Stages BLACKMAS CAROL at IU Northwest

Multi-award-winning actor, Sybyl Walker. GARY, Ind. — The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc. will present two performances of BLACKMAS CAROL on Monday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday, June 18 at 12 p.m. in Indiana University Northwest’s Bergland Auditorium as part of the campus’s pre-Juneteenth celebration.

Both performances are free and open to the public. While the admission is free and open to the public, guests are to RSVP.

12 p.m. Performce: RSVP here

5:30 p.m. Performance: RSVP here

BLACKMAS CAROL is a tale of a reluctant Candice Rooge who must be convinced about the importance of celebrating Black history and Juneteenth. She is visited by three spirits from the BLACKMAS past, present and future, who each represent a period in Black history. BLACKMAS CAROL highlights the many challenges and achievements of Black Americans. It is a thought-provoking and amusing performance that promises to engage its audience.

IU Northwest’s Pre-Juneteenth Celebration Join us for a Pre-Juneteenth Celebration with presentations by the Son of Veterans of the Civil War and Black Student Union along with soul food, line dancing and a swag giveaway! Register here

BLACKMAS CAROL stars Sybyl Walker who was in the 2006 Dreamgirls movie. This is a family-friendly play and features lively performers and technology integration.

BLACKMAS CAROL is sponsored by IU Northwest’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs, Black Student Union and Follett Bookstore. The play was written by award-winning playwright, McKenya Dilworth Smith.

“IU Northwest welcomes the opportunity to host the Blackmas Carol as an opportunity to both celebrate Black history and recognize the significance of the Juneteenth national holiday,” said Dr. James Wallace, Director of The Office of Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs at IU Northwest.

“Partnering with the Office of Diversity at IU Northwest is an exciting endeavor for the theatre and we are looking forward to more creative collaborations that use the arts to edutain and bring diverse groups of people together, ” said Dilworth Smith, playwright of director of the piece as well as the Executive Director of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc.

For more information about RSVP or the event, please contact Sandra Carr, Diversity Specialist, at sancarr@iu.edu or call 219-980-6596.

About The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc.

The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc.’s mission and commitment is to provide relevant services, opportunities for growth and programming through the arts, education, and entrepreneurship. Since 1984, the theatre has served well over 100,000 households with various arts and community-related programming services and has performed thousands of plays, sociodramas and other performances in its 40-year history. In 2022, the Language Immersion Program traveled internationally and established exchanges with other arts and educational entities in Germany, specifically. For more information about our programming and history please visit our website.