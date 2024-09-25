World Food Day event coming to IU Northwest

A promotional image for World Food Day.

GARY, Ind. — On Oct. 16, more than 150 countries around the world will unite to raise awareness of hunger, food security and poverty in recognition of World Food Day. This year’s World Food Day theme is Right to foods for a better life and a better future.

In partnership with NWI Food Council and its mission-driven local farm and food hub, Region Roots, IU Northwest School of Public and Environmental Affairs and IU Northwest Center for Urban and Regional Excellence will be hosting a World Food Day event on the IU Northwest campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held in IU Northwest John W. Anderson Library Conference Center (room 105).

The IU Northwest World Food Day event will highlight intergenerational food security and raise awareness of the importance for nutritious food access across the lifespan, with a focus on Northwest Indiana communities.

The day will include a documentary film screening, light lunch with ingredients sourced from local farmers and producers through Region Roots, panel discussion with area food access leaders and networking opportunities.

Advanced registration is required, and capacity is limited to 100 attendees.

Register here

About the NWI Food Council

The NWI Food Council (NWIFC) is a nonprofit, grassroots organization that cultivates a just, thriving and regenerative food system for all in Northwest Indiana. NWIFC envisions a local food system where everyone has affordable access to nutritious food that is grown by regional producers using regenerative practices. More information about the NWI Food Council can be found here.

About Region Roots

Region Roots is a mission-driven, nonprofit local farm and food hub operated by the NWI Food Council since 2021. Region Roots serves to connect small scale and underserved farmers with wholesale market opportunities and resources to fulfill the mission of NWIFC. More information about Region Roots can be found here.

Media Contact:

Becca Tuholski, Local Food Access Coordinator, NWI Food Council

219-928-3225, becca@nwifoodcouncil.org