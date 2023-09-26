IU South Bend climbs in U.S. News social mobility rankings

The new rankings of national and regional universities recently released by U.S. News and World Report showed continued progress for Indiana University South Bend.

IU South Bend ranked fourth in the social mobility category for public regional universities in the Midwest, an increase of five spots over last year. This category recognizes higher graduation rates among students who received federal Pell grants. Overall, IU South Bend’s social mobility ranking increased three spots over last year to 35th for both public and private regional universities in the Midwest.

“IU South Bend is dedicated to our mission of serving our region by making a high quality and affordable college degree accessible to all,” said Indiana University South Bend Chancellor Susan Elrod. “It is especially gratifying for IU South Bend to be recognized for our efforts in empowering students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to achieve success for themselves and their families so they can make a positive impact on the community.”

Economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college. Some colleges are more successful in enrolling and overcoming challenges that impede success and graduating high numbers of students with Pell Grants. Most federal Pell grants are awarded to students who have family incomes of under $50,000. IU South Bend enrolls nearly 38% of students who are eligible to receive Pell grants.