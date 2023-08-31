IU South Bend Enrollment Grows, Marking First Year-Over-Year Increase in 14 Years

Indiana University South Bend’s enrollment remains strong, continuing a rebound from historically reduced college attendance rates and the impact of the pandemic. Fall 2023 enrollment showed gains in overall number of full-time students, including transfers and new beginning students, for the first year-over-year increase since 2009. Furthermore, there are continued growth trends in the diversity of the student population that more accurately represents the community.

The number of first-time undergraduate students is up by nearly 15% and number of transfer students is up by 10% compared to last year’s incoming students. The total number of full-time students is up by nearly 5%. Overall, total student enrollment increased by approximately 3% over 2022, which includes a more than 8% increase of freshman.

“IU South Bend is dedicated to providing an accessible path to a high-quality education,” said Chancellor Susan Elrod. “A college degree is a key factor to increasing social mobility. In a changing economic landscape that can make higher education seem out of reach to many, we take pride in empowering students to realize their potential, improve their lives and the lives of their families, and make an impact on the community.”

Underrepresented students of color comprise nearly 34% of the campus student body, an increase of more than 7%. The number of Hispanic/Latino students is up by more than 12%. More than 40% of the campus student body are first generation students, which grew by more than 5%.

In all, there are 4,446 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at IU South Bend. More than 88% of students are from Indiana, with nearly 82% from the North Central Indiana region. The total number of non-resident students is up by more than 5%, with more than 3% of students from nearby Michigan. Overall, IU South Bend students hail from 33 U.S. States and 59 countries of origin. Historically, 65% or more of the students who graduate from IU South Bend also stay in the region to work and make other valuable contributions to our community.

Students with a focus on academic excellence and community involvement continue to thrive at IU South Bend, with growth in the participation of the campus’s Honors Program. A total number of 436 students are enrolled in the program, a 16% increase over last year. Additionally, campus housing is at full capacity with a waitlist for the first time in four years.

Indiana University South Bend is this area’s premier comprehensive public university dedicated to serving the needs of North Central Indiana and beyond. As a regional campus of Indiana University, IU South Bend provides a diverse population with the opportunity to affordably earn a prestigious IU degree through its quality graduate and undergraduate programs. With its caring faculty and staff, IU South Bend is committed to an inclusive, student-centered approach that focuses on preparing its students for both the workforce and postgraduate education through rigorous coursework, research, and creative activity. We are a catalyst for social mobility that contributes to the vitality of our region by educating informed individuals, thoughtful stewards, innovative professionals, and responsible leaders.

IU South Bend offers a diverse array of undergraduate and master’s degree programs on the main campus in South Bend, as well as its Elkhart Center, and online.

IU’s official fall census day for this academic school year was Aug. 28, 2023.