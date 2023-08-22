IU South Bend mourns the loss of Dr. Ian Clift, Health Sciences Professor and founding program director

Indiana University South Bend is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Dr. Ian Clift, Health Sciences Professor and founding director of two health sciences degree programs.

“The Indiana University South Bend community is devastated by the tragic passing of Ian Clift. We are so grateful for his contributions to campus and the lasting impression he has left on his students and colleagues. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and loved ones,” said Chancellor Susan Elrod.

Clift began teaching at IU South Bend’s Vera Z. Dwyer College of Health Sciences in 2015 as a Clinical Assistant Professor in Clinical Laboratory Science. He was instrumental in the development of both the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences and Bachelor of Science in Clinical Laboratory Science degree programs, for which he served as founding program director.

“Ian had a profound impact on the Dwyer College of Health Sciences. He made quite a difference every day for our students and colleagues,” said Dr. Jesús García-Martínez, Dean of the Vera Z. Dwyer College of Health Sciences. “On a personal level, he was always optimistic and had great enthusiasm for learning and sharing that knowledge. We will all miss his positivity and will miss him more than words can express.”

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 22 at 11 am at McGann Hay located at 13260 SR 23 at Cherry Rd, Granger, IN 46530.

The following resources are available for grief support assistance at this time or in days to come:

Coping with Grief (video)– provides some education on the grief process and how to cope with grief.

Coping with the Loss of a Coworker – provides some additional ideas on how to honor the memory of a coworker and coping with the loss and understanding the grieving process.

Coping with a Traumatic Event – provides some education on the reactions to trauma and self-care.

EAP flyer – outlines the EAP program and services available.

A collection has been started for college funds for Ian’s children. For those who would like to donate, please send to Jenny Deranek via Venmo: @JennyDeranek, Phone number: 586-322-8398, or Paypal: jderanek612@gmail.com