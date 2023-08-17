IU South Bend Open Additional Hours on Saturday

Indiana University South Bend will be open this Saturday, August 19 from 10am – 2pm to help new and returning students prepare for the fall semester, which begins on Monday, August 21.

Register for classes

Find classrooms

Pick up your Crimson Card and Parking Permit

Purchase textbooks

Academic success coaches and advisors will be available, along with 21st Century Scholars, Accessible Educational Services, Admissions, Bursar (billing), Career Services, Counseling Center, Financial Aid and Scholarships, Registrar, Veteran Student Services, and UITS (tech support).



Park your vehicle in the lots located by the Administration and Education and Arts buildings. Upon arrival, check in at the Gateway Information Center, located in the main lobby of the Administration Building.



For more information, please contact the Gateway Information Center at (574) 520-5005.