IU South Bend Alumni, Student, Advisory Board Members Named to 2023 Class of Michiana Forty Under 40

The South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce recently honored two Indiana University South Bend alumni, one current student, and two Advisory Board members as 2023 Michiana Forty under 40. According to the Chamber, “Michiana Forty under 40 shines a spotlight on 40 of the region’s most talented, bright and dedicated young executives, leaders, professionals, employees and adults who demonstrate career success and community engagement, all before the age of 40.”

As the region’s only public university for more than a century, IU South Bend’s students make a positive impact on the community, with 65% of graduates remaining in the area and using their talents to contribute to the vitality of the region.

“We are so proud of how our alumni and students use their expertise, talent, and passion to make a meaningful difference in the community,” said Chancellor Susan Elrod.

Congratulations to the IU South Bend Titans named to the Michiana 2023 Class of Forty under 40!

Santana Bozman, BA’14, Criminal Justice

Employer: Gibson

Job Title: Managing Advisor- Private Client Group for Gibson

Gevorg Martirosyan, MBA’23

Employer: Saint Joseph Health System (Trinity Health)

Job title: Operations Supervisor, Pharmacy Services

Victoria “Vickie” Woodard, M.S., Computer Science (expected Dec. 2023)

Employer: University of Notre Dame

Job title: Assistant Teaching Professor

Juan Constantino, member of the Indiana University South Bend Advisory Board

Employer: La Casa de Amistad

Job title: Executive Director

Justus Zimmerman, incoming member of the Indiana University South Bend Advisory Board

Employer: South Bend Symphony Orchestra

Job title: Executive Director