IU South Bend Alumni, Student, Advisory Board Members Named to 2023 Class of Michiana Forty Under 40

The South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce recently honored two Indiana University South Bend alumni, one current student, and two Advisory Board members as 2023 Michiana Forty under 40. According to the Chamber, “Michiana Forty under 40 shines a spotlight on 40 of the region’s most talented, bright and dedicated young executives, leaders, professionals, employees and adults who demonstrate career success and community engagement, all before the age of 40.”
As the region’s only public university for more than a century, IU South Bend’s students make a positive impact on the community, with 65% of graduates remaining in the area and using their talents to contribute to the vitality of the region.
“We are so proud of how our alumni and students use their expertise, talent, and passion to make a meaningful difference in the community,” said Chancellor Susan Elrod.
Congratulations to the IU South Bend Titans named to the Michiana 2023 Class of Forty under 40!
Santana Bozman, BA’14, Criminal Justice
Employer: Gibson
Job Title: Managing Advisor- Private Client Group for Gibson
Gevorg Martirosyan, MBA’23
Employer: Saint Joseph Health System (Trinity Health)
Job title: Operations Supervisor, Pharmacy Services
Victoria “Vickie” Woodard, M.S., Computer Science (expected Dec. 2023)
Employer: University of Notre Dame
Job title: Assistant Teaching Professor
Juan Constantino, member of the Indiana University South Bend Advisory Board
Employer: La Casa de Amistad
Job title: Executive Director
Justus Zimmerman, incoming member of the Indiana University South Bend Advisory Board
Employer: South Bend Symphony Orchestra
Job title: Executive Director