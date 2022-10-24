Chancellor Elrod honored with YWCA award

Pictured: Women leaders from IU South Bend attended the YWCA Tribute Dinner, l-r: Dr. Carolyn Schult, Chancellor Susan Elrod, Dean Brenda Phillips, Dr. Linda Chen, Chief of Staff Elizabeth Paice, Vice Chancellor Monica Porter, Dean Hope Smith Davis

IU South Bend Chancellor Susan Elrod and four other leaders of local colleges and universities—all women—were presented with the Woman of the Year Award from the YWCA of North Central Indiana at its Tribute to Women Dinner on Thursday, October 20.

For the first time in history, women are heading up five of the seven major colleges in the South Bend area: IU South Bend, Bethel University, Saint Mary’s College, Ivy Tech, and Goshen College. The YWCA described them as “shining examples of higher learning while breaking down barriers in their field.”

“I appreciate the YWCA for its crucial work in our community. I’m honored by this award and to be included with such amazing women leaders,” said Elrod. “My message to aspiring women leaders is: don’t underestimate yourself. You can do whatever you want if you put your mind to it!”

WNDU journalist and morning anchor Tricia Sloma interviewed the chancellors and presidents to better understand what inspired them to become leaders. Their conversation, “A Tribute to Women,” aired in a special half-hour broadcast after the event.

Congratulations to these leaders and awardees on all their accomplishments:

President Barbara K. Bellefeuille, Bethel University

President Katie Conboy, Saint Mary’s College

Chancellor Tia Robinson-Cooper, Ivy Tech Community College South Bend Elkhart

President Rebecca Stoltzfus, Goshen College