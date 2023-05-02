Titan Tuesday | 2023 Student Commencement Speaker: Christian Martinez

During his time as a student at Indiana University South Bend, Christian Martinez has been a familiar face to his peers as a highly engaged campus leader, through his service with the Student Government Association, particularly as this academic year?s student body president, as well as involvement with the Political Science Club, Honors Club, and the American Democracy Project.

As the 2023 student commencement speaker, Christian Martinez will represent his peers one final time. ?It?s a bit nerve-wracking being entrusted with such a large responsibility,? says Christian. ?But I?m confident that it will be a fun and rewarding experience.?

At only 20 years old, Christian Martinez is among the youngest of the Indiana University South Bend class of 2023. He will be graduating as a double major (and triple minor) in political science with minors in mathematics and criminal justice through the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and economics with a minor in business administration through the Judd Leighton School of Business and Economics.

?Academically, I was very engaged in the coursework that I took and while some of it was very challenging, I also found it very rewarding,? says Christian. ?I have had some absolutely wonderful instructors throughout my tenure at IU South Bend.? He recalls his classwork with political science professors Jamie Smith and Neovi Karakatsanis, economics professor Klajdi Bregu, and decision sciences professor Mohammad Merhi for making his academic experience not just interesting, but also influential in preparing him for his future career path.

Reflecting on his time at IUSB, Christian found that being engaged with campus life made for a fulfilling experience. ?I?ve really enjoyed my time at IU South Bend. One of the things that stood out was the available opportunities for involvement,? explains Christian. ?I?ve met so many wonderful and incredibly creative individuals here on campus who have dedicated themselves to being an active part of this community.?

Upon graduation, Christian will be an Orr Fellow in Indianapolis for the next two years working for a software as a service (SAAS) management company called Zylo. After he completes his fellowship, he is considering pursuing a graduate degree in economics or another field, or continuing in his field of employment.