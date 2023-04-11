Titan Tuesday - Kevin Griffith

As IU South Bends Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Diversity, Kevin Griffith, Psy.D. is passionate about providing the support to students that can be crucial to their success. In his role, Kevin oversees the Student Counseling Center, as well as the offices of Disability Support Services, Veteran Student Affairs, and Career Services.

I really have the best job in the world. I work in services where students allow themselves to be vulnerable, to trust and seek services that help them have a much more holistic experience in college,” explains Kevin. Every day, we get to see students become more resilient and empowered, and closer to realizing their hopes and dreams. To be a part of that is just so rewarding and humbling.”

A primary goal of Student Affairs and Diversity is to promote an environment where students realize that it is okay to ask for help. It is important for us as the staff and faculty at IU South Bend to be genuine and authentic with that message,” says Kevin. “We want our students to feel heard and that their input is valuable. We have a very concerted effort to always want to be better, and meet and understand students where they’re at.”

Students are welcomed and encouraged to contact Student Affairs and Diversity with questions or feedback. Although Kevin is proud of the work of the division, the offices are dedicated to challenging themselves to grow in the services they offer to ensure they are as innovative and meaningful to students as possible. “We can only do this if our students feel comfortable speaking up during their academic journey here at IU South Bend. They are truly a part of something bigger than themselves.”

In his free time, Kevin enjoys spending time with his family, especially traveling and serving the community. They are very involved with the intellectual and developmental disability community, as well as their faith community at Saint Joseph Grade School and High School, as well as social justice causes. “South Bend is our home. It’s really important for us to be invested and give back to the community that’s given so much to us.”

For more information about Student Affairs and Diversity, please visit their website at: https://www.iusb.edu/students/index.html