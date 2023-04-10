Groups Scholars Program makes South Bend debut

IU South Bend will be bringing the renowned Indiana University Groups Scholars program to campus starting this summer. The Groups Scholars Program, started at IU Bloomington in 1968, is designed to increase college attendance among first-generation, underrepresented students and provides academic, financial, and social support to help students attain a bachelor’s degree.

IU South Bends program will focus on supporting 21st Century Scholars in its first year.

“Our deep commitment to the 21st Century Scholars initiative has already resulted in tremendous success on our campus, and to pair our 21st Century Scholars initiative with Groups Scholars makes abundant sense,” said IU South Bend Chancellor Susan Elrod. “This development will help ensure that the program will thrive for years to come.”

Students admitted to the IU South Bend program will be engaged in an immersive summer experience while making friends and learning new skills. Groups Scholars will have the opportunity to take a free 3-credit summer course studying the history of Black and Chicano Civil Rights Movements, while also participating in a variety of community building and college preparation activities. Along with getting a jump start in college, scholars will receive a summer and academic year scholarships. To learn more about the program, its requirements, and how to apply, visitgroupsscholars.iusb.edu.

If prospective students have questions about the program or application process, they can reach out tosbgroups@iusb.eduor call 574-520-5050.