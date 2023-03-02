IU South Bend to Honor Women’s History Month

Throughout the month of March, IU South Bend will recognize Womens History Month with a variety of educational programs and activities. Please join in the months campus events, which include:

March 7, 6 p.m., Louise E. Addicott & Yatish J. Joshi Performance Hall: Fine Arts Lecture Series

Professor Susan Moores photography has been exhibited nationally and internationally. Her recent landscape images were selected for exhibition at the South Bend Museum of Art and she has received grants from the Indiana Arts Commission to support her landscape photography projects.

March 8, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fireside A & B: Party with a Purpose

Celebrate International Womens Day at a Party with a Purpose on March 8 at IU South Bend. Come together to help young women in Malawi stay in school. Due to a lack of access to feminine hygiene supplies, many young women fall behind in their studies and eventually drop out of school. Join the campus and broader community to make reusable sanitary napkins for them.

March 9, 5:30 - 7 p.m., Schurz Library and Zoom: Veterans Book Club - Unbecoming: A Memoir of Disobedience

The IU South Bend Veterans Book Club will meet March 9 to discuss Unbecoming: A memoir of disobedience by Anuradha Bhagwati. This book fits well with other topics inspired by Women’s History Month in March. Dr. Betsy Lucal, professor of sociology and gender studies, will be facilitating our discussion. Her expertise will provide a helpful framework for understanding the social and gender issues this memoir touches on.

March 22, 4 - 5:30 p.m., Education & Arts Building Room 1011: Womens Leadership Panel

In honor of Womens History Month, Chancellor Susan Elrod is hosting a womens leadership panel on campus for students, faculty, staff, and community members. Join us as the panelists share their leadership journeys, how education helped shape their path, and advice for those considering leadership roles. Panelists include:

Yolo L??pez DeMarco, Founder of Yolo Vox

Bethany Hartley, President and CEO of the South Bend - Elkhart Regional Partnership

Laurie Nafziger, President and CEO of Oaklawn Psychiatric Center, Inc.

Cherri Peate, Chief Strategic Initiatives Officer, Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce

March 22, 6:30 - 8 p.m., Fireside Room A&B: Author Talk: Our Zombies are After Your Braiiiinnnnzzz

Join alumni Rebecca Gibson and Jay VanderVeen for a conversation about zombies, humanity, gender, and the anthropology of the supernatural. Long-time collaborators, Gibson and VanderVeen will be signing their co-edited volume Gender, Supernatural Beings, and the Liminality of Death: Monstrous Males/Fatal Females, now out in paperback from Lexington Books, and available for purchase at the Hammes Bookstore at IU South Bend.

March 23, 7 p.m., LangLab: Pop Up University - Featuring Author Kelcey Ervick

Join Kelcey Ervick, award-winning author of fiction, non-fiction, and graphic novels, as she discusses her recently-released graphic memoir, The Keeper. Using this latest book, and her three previous award-winning books, to illustrate how authors can combine (auto)biography, art, historical research, and powerful prose to tell stories that connect with audiences and cause us to reflect on the human condition and how our individual and collective history and life circumstances shape our dreams for the future.

March 28, 6 p.m., Civil Rights Heritage Center: Dear Florence: A celebration of the life, music, and impact of Florence Price

Come to an evening of music honoring African American composer Florence Price featuring the Euclid Quartet at the Civil Rights Heritage Center.

March 29, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Fireside: Queen Sheba: Spoken Word Artist

Don’t miss Queen Sheba at IU South Bend! She’s a renowned spoken word artist, comedian, and motivational speaker. With six albums and two books, she’s a champion slam poet and a celebrated writer. Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of spoken word and performance!

Free comfort food (spicy chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, and churros) for attendees.

March 29, 6 - 8 p.m., Civil Rights Heritage Center: “Nasrin” | crhc:film

See Nasrin Sotoudehs incredible fight for womens rights in Iran. Secretly filmed in Iran by women and men who risked arrest to make this film, this immersive portrait highlights Irans remarkably resilient womens rights movement.