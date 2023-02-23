Get Free FAFSA filing help at College Goal Sunday

Financial aid professionals from Indiana University South Bend will help college-bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday Feb. 26 from 2-4 p.m.

The free program assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and student loans at most universities.

College Goal Sunday is important since completing this required form correctly and by the deadline is sometimes perceived to be complicated and time consuming. In less than one afternoon during College Goal Sunday, students and their families can get free help and file the form. The FAFSA must be filed by April 15, 2023 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid.

All high school, transfer, and other students and families?including those who are currently enrolled at IU South Bend?can come to two IU South Bend locations to attend College Goal Sunday:

Education Arts Building

Room 1105

IU South Bend

IU South Bend Elkhart Center**

125 E. Franklin, Elkhart

**Limited computer availability; families are encouraged to bring their own laptops.

What students should bring

Students and parents or guardians should bring completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms, and other 2021 income and benefits information. Students and parents are also encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before attending the event; however, if you are unable to, we will have a professional present to assist.

21st Century Scholars benefit

21st Century Scholars are income-eligible students who sign a contract in the seventh or eighth grade promising they will graduate from high school, meet grade point requirements, fulfill a pledge of good citizenship, and apply for college financial aid. Upon high school graduation, Scholars who have fulfilled the commitment receive state funds to help cover their college tuition and fees for eight semesters at eligible Indiana colleges. To fulfill their pledge, scholars must submit a completed FAFSA form on time. College Goal Sunday can help.

For more information about College Goal Sunday visit https://students.iusb.edu/financial-aid/college-goal-sun.html