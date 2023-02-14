Titan Tuesday - Laura Harlow

Laura Harlow was appointed the Interim Dean of Students at the start of 2023. Students may also recognize her from role as Director of Institutional Equity and Inclusive Excellence, in which she serves as the campus’s Deputy Title IX Coordinator , where she responds to any institutional compliance needs or concerns of discrimination on the basis of age, color, disability, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, gender expression, genetic information, marital status, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, or veteran status. She has been providing support to students at IU South Bend since 2014, when she began working as Director of Student Conduct and Title IX Investigator.

Working with students is a passion of Laura’s, making her role as Interim Dean of Students an exciting endeavor for her. “Working one-on-one with students gives me energy and purpose,” says Laura. “It’s invigorating to work together with students to help move the dial on positive changes for the campus, and understand the student perspective.”

As Interim Dean of Students, Laura is dedicated to helping achieve the overall goals of the Student Affairs and Diversity division. This includes growing, and sustaining engagement initiatives, such as leadership programs, campus traditions, and student support services.

“We want to ensure our students are getting the right support, and having a cohesive experience that is easily accessible for them to reach out and get the right support at the right time,” explains Laura. “We also want to amplify people’s sense of identity and ensure we are creating an environment of belonging.”

As Interim Dean of Students, Laura encourages students to get involved with campus, whether that’s taking advantage of resources to ensure their academic success, or engaging in student clubs and organizations to find their passion and share their voice.

Additionally, part of the mission Student Affairs and Diversity is supporting community engagement efforts. “Since so many of our graduates stay in our local area, we want to embed the work we do with students to make a positive influence in the community,” says Laura.

Laura also finds passion in service, and continuing education. She is a licensed foster parent with the state of Indiana, serves on the Board for the St. Joseph County Family Justice Center, and the DEI committee for the South Bend Elkhart Regional Partnership. She is continuing her education while completing her dissertation as a PhD student.

For more information about Student Affairs and Diversity, please visit their website at: https://www.iusb.edu/students/index.html