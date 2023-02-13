Skip to main content
IU South Bend News & Events Indiana University

Prospective and Admitted Students and Families Invited to Admissions Open House

Feb 13, 2023

Indiana University South Bend will be hosting a Spring Admissions Open House on Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST. Faculty and staff will be on hand to answer questions about majors, scholarships and financial aid, housing, career services, student clubs, support and more. Students will also have the opportunity to take a campus tour, sit for placement exams, confirm enrollment and register for orientation and advising.

Learn more and register

Parking will be available on Mishawaka Avenue and in the parking lots on Esther Street.

For more information, email admissions@iusb.edu or call 574-520-4839.

Explore media resources

More stories