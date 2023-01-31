IU South Bend Invites Campus Community to Celebrate Black History Month

The IU South Bend campus community is celebrating Black History Month with a variety of events and programs throughout February.

Please join in the month’s campus events (note: this list will be updated as more events are scheduled, so be sure to check back regularly for more details and opportunities to learn and celebrate):

February 1, 6-7:30 p.m., Civil Rights Heritage Center: An Evening with Natasha Trethewey

The Pulitzer Prize winner and former Poet Laureate of the U.S. and Mississippi joins to share selections from her powerful work. Born in Gulfport, Mississippi to a mixed-race couple one year before the Loving vs. Virginia U.S. Supreme Court case officially ended bans on interracial marriage, Natasha Trethewey’s poetry examines “memory and the racial legacy of America.”

February 7, 6-8 p.m., Civil Rights Heritage Center: “Nationtime” | crhc:film

In 1972, Black voices from across the political spectrum met in Gary, Indiana. Available for the first time in its full form, this film lets us watch history unfold during this momentous gathering.

February 21, 6-7:30 p.m., Civil Rights Heritage Center: Celebrating Malcom X 2023

Celebrate the life of the late civil rights leader and advocate for justice. Dr. Darryl Heller is joined by Verge “Brother Sage” Gillam to share some of Malcolm’s words, and to discuss how his legacy inspires us through to today.

February 22, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fireside rooms of the University Center: “Black Love and Friendships”

Love with a twist! Join the discussion on how love, media, mental health and pop culture are connected.

February 23, 11:30 a.m., University Grill. “Spoken Work Artist Savon Bartley”

A feature length spoken word performance by poet, performer, and playwright Savon Bartley that explores the nuances of masculinity, social justice, identity, love, and mental health through the lens of poetry, storytelling, and hip hop.”