IU South Bend to open Saturday

Jan 5, 2023

Calssroom and Campus IU South Bend is offering a one-stop shop to help students get ready for the start of the spring semester.

10 AM ? 2 PM Saturday, January 7

Register for classes, which begin January 9
Pick up your Crimson Card
Academic success coaches and advisors will be available, along with Admissions, Financial Aid and Scholarships, Registrar, Parking, UITS, and Disability Support Services.

Parking will be available in the lots located by the Administration and Education and Arts buildings. Upon arrival, check in at the Gateway Information Center, located in the main lobby of the Administration Building.

For more information, please contact the Gateway at (574) 520-5005.

