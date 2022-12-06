Titan Tuesday: Hope Huss

Graduate student Hope Huss came to Indiana University South Bend to pursue a masters degree in social work to help positively impact the lives of others in the future.

I am most looking forward to working with people. I love to get to know people and help them in any way I can, says Hope. I am personally passionate about doing therapy for those struggling with mental health. I feel inspired by the resilience of my clients. They go through so much and are sometimes misunderstood. So, when they want to work through this and continue to work toward their goals that is really inspiring.

However, Hope is already putting that philosophy into practice and is dedicated to helping others during her time at IU South Bend by being a Resident Assistant (RA) in River Crossing Campus Housing.

Something I am passionate about as an RA is creating a home for everyone for campus, explains Hope. I want to help my residents get involved on campus.

Hope earned her undergraduate degree from IUPUI, where she was also an RA for three years and decided to complete her graduate studies at IU South Bend, where her two sisters also graduated. As a graduate student, Hope has experience acclimating to a college environment and her goal is to make the most of her time here by participating in student life. In addition to being involved with her residents in campus housing, she is also part of Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship.

This campus is really friendly and everyone is open to help and talk with anything you need, says Hope. My advice to new students is to put yourself out there. That could be as simple as going to events because you never know what will come out of it ? and most people want to make friends just like you do.

As the fall semester wraps up and finals week approaches, it can be a stressful time for students, but Hope maintains her motivation by focusing on the big picture. I stay motivated by thinking about why I started and where I want to go. I also make sure that I take time to do fun things and be creative. This makes me feel less burnt out.