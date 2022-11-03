Students can get free FAFSA filing help at IU South Bend during College Goal Sunday

Financial aid professionals from Indiana University South Bend will be on campus Sunday to help college bound students and their families open the door to financial aid during College Goal Sunday. The event runs from 2 4 p.m., November 6, 2022 at two locations:

IU South Bend

Education and Arts Building, Room 1105, South Bend

IU South Bend Elkhart Center

125 E. Franklin, Elkhart

The free program assists Indiana students in filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and Federal student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide. The FAFSA must be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid. Many families perceive the form to be too complicated and time consuming to complete, but in less than one afternoon during College Goal Sunday, students and their families can get free help and file the form.

What students should bring

Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parent(s) should bring completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2021 income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2021 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2021 income and benefits information. Students and parent(s) are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before logging in to the event.

Volunteers will walk through the online form line-by-line and answer families’ individual questions as needed. There is limited computer availability at the Elkhart Center; families are encouraged to bring their own laptops.

Attendees may win a scholarship from College Goal Sunday

Students who attend College Goal Sunday and submit a completed evaluation form will automatically be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. The winners will be notified in spring and scholarships will be sent directly to the higher education institution selected by the winning students.

Program is a national model

College Goal Sunday originated in Indiana and is now a national model. Now in its 34th year, College Goal Sunday has helped more than 94,000 Indiana students and families complete the FAFSA properly and on time. Following Indiana’s example, College Goal Sunday events in more than 34 states have opened doors to higher education for hundreds of thousands of students all over the country.

For more information about College Goal Sunday and a complete list of sites, visit CollegeGoalSunday.org.