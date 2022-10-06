Dr. Jess Garcia-Martinez, Faculty Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight

Dr. Jesús García-Martínez, dean of the Vera Z. Dwyer College of Health Sciences at IU South Bend, has an extensive career in higher education and has focused much of it on attracting diverse populations of students to universities. In fact he recently received the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award from the Association of Schools Advancing Health Professions (ASAHP).

“I believe Latine representation on campus is important because it enriches the academic and social environment, it gives us an opportunity to celebrate diversity, and helps students feel included” said Dr. García-Martínez. “Having Latine faculty, staff, and students brings a unique, first-hand perspective on Latin culture and helps maintain the heritage alive.”

Dr. García-Martínez earned his MD from the Facultad de Medicina, Universidad Autónoma de Coahuila and a Master’s in Science in Physiology and Biophysics and a PhD in Physiology from the Centro de Investigación y de Estudios Avanzados (CINVESTAV) del Instituto Politécnico Nacional in México City, one of the most prestigious research institutes in México.

Immediately before coming to South Bend, he was the associate dean for research and professor of clinical health sciences for the Doisy College of Health Sciences at Saint Louis University.

Throughout his career, Dr. García-Martínez has strived to increase the representation of disadvantaged students in health care and professional studies. He led the creation of a summer healthcare exploration camp for underrepresented high school students at the Doisy College to increase diversity in the health professions and recently took part in international Spanish-language webinars addressing the myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and other health concerns.

“I relish the opportunity to assist IU South Bend and the Dwyer College of Health Sciences in this period of substantial growth,” said Dr. García-Martínez. “As a member of the Hispanic community and first-generation college student, I identify with the university’s commitment to creating a culture of inclusive excellence and diversity.”